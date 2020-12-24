Sign-in Help
Private Client weekly highlights—24 December 2020

Published on: 24 December 2020
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) the impact of the end of the Brexit transition period for Private Client lawyers; (2) the High Court’s decision to allow the appeal in Mackay v Wesley to set aside trustee’s appointment on the ground of undue influence; (3) the Chancellor’s announcement to extend the furlough scheme until late April 2021; (4) HMRC launches a consultation on proposed changes to penalties for failing to take corrective action in response to Follower Notices; (5) analysis of the case of Ali v Taj; (6) the case of AA (Court of Protection: Capacity To Consent To Sexual Practices), in which the Court of Protection considered capacity in relation to risky sexual practices and social media and internet use; and (7) analysis of the Supreme Court’s decision to reject the final attempt by the wife of an imprisoned Azeri banker to appeal against the UK’s first use of an unexplained wealth order or take a trial to read the full analysis.

