- Private Client weekly highlights—24 December 2020
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Brexit transition period ends on 31 December 2020—what does this mean for Private Client lawyers?
- Brexit ‘how to’ guide—your research queries answered
- Brexit Bulletin—Commons briefings examine preparations and implications at the end of the Brexit transition period
- Brexit Bulletin—future UK-EU relationship talks enter ‘very serious’ final hours
- Insight—UK out of time to win EU data-adequacy decision this year
- Updated Keeling Schedules for the Data Protection Act 2018 and UK GDPR
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 21 December
- Probate
- Law Society update on HMCTS Probate service
- Trusts
- Trustee’s appointment set aside for undue influence on appeal
- Trader receives VAT repayment from HMRC on trust for customer—Quistclose and constructive trusts (Deluxe Property Holdings Ltd v SCL Construction Ltd)
- UK taxes for Private Client
- Furlough and loan schemes extended by Chancellor
- Review of Double Taxation Treaties 2020–21
- Tax avoidance, evasion and non-compliance
- Government must keep working to tackle tax avoidance promoters
- Follower Notices and penalties
- Spotlight 57: Disguised remuneration: tax avoidance by selling future business revenues
- Pensions, insurance and tax efficient investments
- Department of Work and Pensions make small pension pots recommendations
- Contentious trusts and estates
- Indemnity costs following failed appeal against order for account and inventory (Ali v Taj)
- Court of Protection
- Court of Protection considers capacity in relation to risky sexual practices and social media and internet use
- Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland
- Northern Ireland Personal Property Relief
- HMRC Manuals tracker
- International
- Top court rejects challenge to 1st unexplained wealth order
- European officials seek to work with IRS on FATCA issues for EU residents with US citizenship
- Transfer pricing implications of the COVID-19 pandemic: New OECD guidance
- Updated on the implementation of hard-to-value intangibles approach
- Private International Law (Implementation of Agreements) Act 2020
- Germany and Pakistan ratify BEPS multilateral instrument
- Additional Private Client updates this week
- HMLR updates section 9 of PG 8 on execution of deeds
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Brexit coverage over the festive period
- LexTalk®Private Client: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
- Private Client Highlights 2020/2021
Article summary
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) the impact of the end of the Brexit transition period for Private Client lawyers; (2) the High Court’s decision to allow the appeal in Mackay v Wesley to set aside trustee’s appointment on the ground of undue influence; (3) the Chancellor’s announcement to extend the furlough scheme until late April 2021; (4) HMRC launches a consultation on proposed changes to penalties for failing to take corrective action in response to Follower Notices; (5) analysis of the case of Ali v Taj; (6) the case of AA (Court of Protection: Capacity To Consent To Sexual Practices), in which the Court of Protection considered capacity in relation to risky sexual practices and social media and internet use; and (7) analysis of the Supreme Court’s decision to reject the final attempt by the wife of an imprisoned Azeri banker to appeal against the UK’s first use of an unexplained wealth order
