Private Client weekly highlights—23 June 2022

Article summary
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) The Department for Health and Social Care updates its Care Act 2014 guidance; (2) Trust structures holding UK real estate: Reporting requirements under the Trust Registration Service and Register of Overseas Entities; (3) Re Gerald Lee and Sarah Lee, in which the FTT corrected HMRC’s interpretation of the term ‘the period of ownership’ for the purposes of the PPR relief rules; (3) HMRC v AML Tax (UK) Ltd, in which the First-tier Tribunal held that a split contract scheme was notifiable under DOTAS; (4) Canada (Attorney General) v Collins Family Trust, in which the Canadian Supreme Court refused to follow Pitt v Holt to rescind transactions for family trusts; (5) Revenue and Customs Commissioners v Coal Staff Superannuation Scheme Trustees Ltd, which held that UK taxation of manufactured overseas dividends was compatible with EU Law, and the latest issues of Trusts & Trustees, and Trust Law International.
