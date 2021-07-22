- Private Client weekly highlights—22 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 19 July 2021
- Probate
- MyHMCTS online probate application improvements
- Trusts
- Escheat, overriding interests and actual occupation (Rock Ferry Waterfront Trust v Pennistone)
- Powers of attorney and advance decisions
- MoJ and OPG announce consultation on proposals to modernise lasting powers of attorney
- Elderly and vulnerable clients
- Health and Social Care Bill published—key points
- UK taxes for Private Client
- 12 month time limit for repayment of SDLT where contract annulled after substantial performance (HMRC v Candy)
- Valuing the estate of someone who's died
- CIOT response: Review of the Office of Tax Simplification
- CIOT response: Tax administration framework: supporting a 21st century system
- Law Society response: Timely payment call for evidence
- HMRC guidance: CJRS updates
- Tax debt, government lending schemes and Company Voluntary Arrangements (CVAs)
- More frequent tax payment proposal for small businesses worries ATT
- National Insurance and social security: updated guidance on workers from the UK working in the EEA or Switzerland
- Agent Update: issue 86
- Tax avoidance, evasion and non-compliance
- Taxpayers had no right to attend third party information notice application hearing (Kandore v HMRC)
- Updated HMRC guidance: Tax avoidance: general anti-abuse rule
- Budget and Finance Bills
- Government publishes draft provisions for Finance Bill 2022
- Insolvency—Private Client
- Court allows HMRC’s challenge to rejection of its proof of debt (HMRC v Sanders, Re Deville (deceased) (2021))
- Maintenance agreements and consideration under IA 1986, s 339 (Jackson (as trustee in bankruptcy of the estate of Michael John Sheridan) v Song)
- Charity and philanthropy
- Charity Commission issues report, business plan and customer survey research
- CC welcomes report findings concerning public trust of charities
- Charity Finance Group responds to audit and corporate governance consultation
- Pensions, insurance and tax efficient investments
- Watchdogs urged to update pension withdrawal advice rules
- PPF compensation cap for UK early retirees is unlawful (Secretary of State for Work and Pensions and the Board of the Pension Protection Fund v Hughes)
- HM Treasury responds to consultation on increasing normal minimum pension age
- HMRC Manuals tracker
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- LexTalk®Private Client: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklist
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
Article summary
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Legislation Day 2021 and the government’s publication of draft legislation for inclusion in Finance Bill 2022; (2) MyHMCTS’ improvements to the online probate application; (3) Rock Ferry Waterfront Trust v Pennistone, which considered issues of escheat, overriding interests and what constitutes actual occupation of land; (4) The MoJ and OPG announce a consultation on proposals to modernise lasting powers of attorney; (5) The Court of Appeal’s judgment in Kandore that taxpayers had no right to attend a third party information notice application hearing; (6) HMRC v Sanders, Re Deville (deceased) (2021), where the Court allowed HMRC’s challenge to the rejection of its proof of debt; (7) Secretary of State for Work and Pensions and the Board of the Pension Protection Fund v Hughes, in which the Court of Appeal ruled that the PPF compensation cap for UK early retirees is unlawful, and (8) The Charity Commission has published its annual report, business plan and customer survey research.
