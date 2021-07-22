Private Client weekly highlights—22 July 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Legislation Day 2021 and the government’s publication of draft legislation for inclusion in Finance Bill 2022; (2) MyHMCTS’ improvements to the online probate application; (3) Rock Ferry Waterfront Trust v Pennistone, which considered issues of escheat, overriding interests and what constitutes actual occupation of land; (4) The MoJ and OPG announce a consultation on proposals to modernise lasting powers of attorney; (5) The Court of Appeal’s judgment in Kandore that taxpayers had no right to attend a third party information notice application hearing; (6) HMRC v Sanders, Re Deville (deceased) (2021), where the Court allowed HMRC’s challenge to the rejection of its proof of debt; (7) Secretary of State for Work and Pensions and the Board of the Pension Protection Fund v Hughes, in which the Court of Appeal ruled that the PPF compensation cap for UK early retirees is unlawful, and (8) The Charity Commission has published its annual report, business plan and customer survey research. or to read the full analysis.