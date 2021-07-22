menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Private Client

Legal News

Private Client weekly highlights—22 July 2021

Published on: 22 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Private Client weekly highlights—22 July 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 19 July 2021
  • Probate
  • MyHMCTS online probate application improvements
  • Trusts
  • Escheat, overriding interests and actual occupation (Rock Ferry Waterfront Trust v Pennistone)
  • Powers of attorney and advance decisions
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Legislation Day 2021 and the government’s publication of draft legislation for inclusion in Finance Bill 2022; (2) MyHMCTS’ improvements to the online probate application; (3) Rock Ferry Waterfront Trust v Pennistone, which considered issues of escheat, overriding interests and what constitutes actual occupation of land; (4) The MoJ and OPG announce a consultation on proposals to modernise lasting powers of attorney; (5) The Court of Appeal’s judgment in Kandore that taxpayers had no right to attend a third party information notice application hearing; (6) HMRC v Sanders, Re Deville (deceased) (2021), where the Court allowed HMRC’s challenge to the rejection of its proof of debt; (7) Secretary of State for Work and Pensions and the Board of the Pension Protection Fund v Hughes, in which the Court of Appeal ruled that the PPF compensation cap for UK early retirees is unlawful, and (8) The Charity Commission has published its annual report, business plan and customer survey research. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More