- Private Client weekly highlights—22 April 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- EDPB’s opinion on the draft adequacy decision for the UK under the EU GDPR
- Comment—UK can learn what a hard Brexit looks like from EU officials’ data-adequacy spat
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 19 April
- Trusts
- Wills, secret trusts and proprietary estoppel (Titcombe v Ison)
- Court of Protection
- DOLS in the coronavirus (COVID-19) era—a deputy’s perspective
- Elderly and vulnerable clients
- DHSC announces consultation on coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines in care homes
- Guidance on visiting arrangements in and out of care homes amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Spouses, civil partners and cohabitants
- Registration of Marriages Regulations 2021
- UK taxes for Private Client
- Office of Tax Simplification (OTS) review of HMRC’s guidance for taxpayers
- Agent Update: issue 83
- Tax avoidance, evasion and non-compliance
- Court of Appeal on FNs and APNs—exhaust representations procedure before making judicial review claim (R (oao M Sport) v HMRC)
- Budget and Finance Bills
- Finance Bill 2021: Public Bill Committee Stage
- Contentious trusts and estates
- Contentious probate—section 9 of the Wills Act 1837—capacity—knowledge and approval—pleading (Gardiner v Tabet)
- Children awarded reasonable financial provision from estate of father who did not support them (Re Estate of R Deceased)
- Proprietary estoppel and implied tenancies (Smoke Club v Network Rail)
- HMRC Manuals tracker
- International
- Taxation of contractor loans (Hoey v HMRC)
- Living in Europe—post-Brexit transition guidance from Foreign & Commonwealth Office
- Additional Private Client updates this week
- Court of Appeal decides HMRC’s deceit claim is time barred (IGE USA Investments Ltd v Revenue and Customs Commissioners)
- Court of Appeal strikes out Quincecare and dishonest assistance claims (Stanford v HSBC)
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- LexTalk®Private Client: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
Article summary
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Gardiner v Tabet, which addresses issues of capacity and knowledge and approval in relation to a homemade Will; (2) Titcombe v Ison which provides a useful summary of the elements necessary to establish a secret trust; (3) The impact of the pandemic on those with a deprivation of liberty safeguard; (4) R (oao M Sport) v HMRC, a Court of Appeal decision on the need to exhaust the representations procedure before making a judicial review claim; (5) Re Estate of R Deceased, in which the court made an award of reasonable financial provision to children from the estate of their father who did not support them; (6) IGE USA Investments Ltd v Revenue and Customs Commissioners, in which the Court of Appeal decided that HMRC’s deceit claim was time barred; (7) Hoey v HMRC, which considered the transfer of assets regime in the context of loans to contractors by offshore employers, and (8) a reminder about our Customer Survey on UK/EU Divergence.
