- Private Client weekly highlights—21 October 2021
- In this issue:
- Autumn Budget 2021 and Finance Bill 2021–22
- Autumn Budget 2021 coverage
- Update on Finance Bill 2021–22
- Brexit
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 18 October 2021
- Powers of attorney and advance decisions
- Law Society and STEP publish responses to 'Modernising lasting powers of attorney' consultation
More...
- Elderly and vulnerable clients
- Age UK urges Chancellor to give social care funding in Spending Review
- UK taxes for Private Client
- CIOT calls for action to improve effectiveness of employee ownership regime
- CIOT comments: Residential Property Developer Tax
- Agent update: issue 89
- Tax avoidance, evasion and non-compliance
- OECD highlights tax evasion and avoidance duties following Pandora Papers leak
- Law societies respond to consultation on economic crime levy draft legislation
- Charity and philanthropy
- Charity Commission issues fraud warning as Charity Fraud Awareness Week begins
- CGI and TGP publish guidance on changing academy trust articles of association
- Contentious trusts and estates
- Court of Appeal upholds CFA uplift as part of Inheritance Act claim award
- High Court rejects claim for rectification of property transfer form
- Pensions, insurance and tax efficient investments
- DWP publishes response and guidance on simpler annual benefit statements rules and pushes back introduction of new rules to October 2022
- Trade body warns of grave concerns over pension age hike
- FCA writes to further set of customers potentially entitled to DB advice compensation
- TPO publishes guidance note on resolving issues without involving Ombudsman
- FCA executive director discusses effective pensions regulations
- HMRC Manuals tracker
- International
- OECD: Tax dispute resolution progress reports
- Oman: tax treaties
- Additional Private Client updates this week
- Court of Appeal confirms no reservation of common stone of the district (Wynne-Finch v Natural Resources Body for Wales)
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- LexTalk®Private Client: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- New Precedent
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklist
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Court of Appeal decision in Hirachand v Hirachand, in which a CFA uplift was upheld as part of an Inheritance Act claim award; (2) Law Society and STEP responses to 'Modernising lasting powers of attorney' consultation; (3) Delvin v Lohia, in which the High Court rejected a claim for rectification of a property transfer form; (4) OECD highlights tax evasion and avoidance duties following Pandora Papers leak; (5) Government announces that simpler pension statements rules will be pushed back to October 2022; (6) Charity Commission issues fraud warning as Charity Fraud Awareness Week begins; and (7) Autumn Budget coverage and update on Finance Bill 2021–22.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.