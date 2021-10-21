LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Private Client weekly highlights—21 October 2021

Published on: 21 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Court of Appeal decision in Hirachand v Hirachand, in which a CFA uplift was upheld as part of an Inheritance Act claim award; (2) Law Society and STEP responses to 'Modernising lasting powers of attorney' consultation; (3) Delvin v Lohia, in which the High Court rejected a claim for rectification of a property transfer form; (4) OECD highlights tax evasion and avoidance duties following Pandora Papers leak; (5) Government announces that simpler pension statements rules will be pushed back to October 2022; (6) Charity Commission issues fraud warning as Charity Fraud Awareness Week begins; and (7) Autumn Budget coverage and update on Finance Bill 2021–22. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

