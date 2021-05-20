- Private Client weekly highlights—20 May 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 17 May
- Probate
- HMCTS updates on online Probate Service development in 2021
- Trusts
- HMRC publishes Trust Registration Service Manual
- Manage your trust's details
- Court of Protection
- Court of Protection makes order to evict controlling son from elderly lady’s home
- Court of Protection holds that it is not in the best interests of an elderly care home resident to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in light of long history of vaccine refusal
- Elderly and vulnerable clients
- Claimant recovers damages from MIB 24 years after accident—settlement approved, but amount to remain confidential (Johnson v Secretary of State for Transport and MIB)
- Creation of ICSs can improve delivery of care services, says Health Committee
- Committee launches inquiry into dementia and social care system support
- UK taxes for Private Client
- Entrepreneurs’ relief claim failed where trade not yet started (Wardle v HMRC)
- Tax avoidance, evasion and non-compliance
- Supreme Court finds taxpayer had not made deliberate inaccuracy and that staleness is not relevant to discovery (HMRC v Raymond Tooth)
- HMRC Consultation: Draft regulations for the DOTAS, DASVOIT and POTAS regimes
- Supreme Court rules that SPV rates mitigation scheme is ineffective (Hurstwood Properties (A) Ltd and others (Respondents) v Rossendale Borough Council and another (Appellants)
- Budget and Finance Bills
- Finance Bill 2021: Government proposes Report Stage amendments
- Insolvency—Private Client
- Insolvency Service to get new power to investigate dissolved company directors
- Charity and philanthropy
- Charity Commission announces changes to charity law
- Charity Commission updates charity sector guidance due to coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HM Land Registry updates Practice Guides 14 and 24
- Heritage property, landed estates and farming families
- Defra announces over 2,000 farmers responded to call for applicants
- Pensions, insurance and tax efficient investments
- FSCS article discusses the rise of internet scams and the draft Online Safety Bill
- NEST announces protecting unengaged retired savers should be statutory
- Government launches consultation on new measures to combat pension scams
- HMRC Manuals tracker
- International
- Norway assents to UK joining Lugano Convention 2007
- Will a digital-only immigration status for EU nationals be discriminatory?
- Court of Appeal reluctantly finds investment scheme does not breach Rules
- Additional Private Client updates this week
- The Domestic Abuse Act 2021 at a glance
- Locatefamily.com fined €525,000 for failure to appoint data protection representative
- Declaration in earlier case is not evidential shortcut for investors’ tracing claim (Ward v Savill)
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
Article summary
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) HMCTS updates on online Probate Service developments in 2021; (2) HMRC’s new Trust Registration Service Manual; (3) SS v London Borough of Richmond Upon Thames, where the Court of Protection held that it is not in the best interests of an elderly care home resident to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in light of a long history of vaccine refusal; (4) HMRC v Raymond Tooth, where the Supreme Court considered deliberate inaccuracy and confirmed that staleness is not relevant to the validity of a discovery assessment; (5) HMRC launches a consultation on draft regulations for the DOTAS, DASVOIT and POTAS regimes; (6) The Charity Commission announces changes to charity law; (7) The Dutch authorities issue a €525,000 fine for failure to appoint a data protection representative, and (8) The Domestic Abuse Act 2021.
