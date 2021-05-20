Private Client weekly highlights—20 May 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) HMCTS updates on online Probate Service developments in 2021; (2) HMRC’s new Trust Registration Service Manual; (3) SS v London Borough of Richmond Upon Thames, where the Court of Protection held that it is not in the best interests of an elderly care home resident to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in light of a long history of vaccine refusal; (4) HMRC v Raymond Tooth, where the Supreme Court considered deliberate inaccuracy and confirmed that staleness is not relevant to the validity of a discovery assessment; (5) HMRC launches a consultation on draft regulations for the DOTAS, DASVOIT and POTAS regimes; (6) The Charity Commission announces changes to charity law; (7) The Dutch authorities issue a €525,000 fine for failure to appoint a data protection representative, and (8) The Domestic Abuse Act 2021. or to read the full analysis.