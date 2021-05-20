menu-search
Private Client weekly highlights—20 May 2021

Published on: 20 May 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 17 May
  • Probate
  • HMCTS updates on online Probate Service development in 2021
  • Trusts
  • HMRC publishes Trust Registration Service Manual
  • Manage your trust's details
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) HMCTS updates on online Probate Service developments in 2021; (2) HMRC’s new Trust Registration Service Manual; (3) SS v London Borough of Richmond Upon Thames, where the Court of Protection held that it is not in the best interests of an elderly care home resident to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in light of a long history of vaccine refusal; (4) HMRC v Raymond Tooth, where the Supreme Court considered deliberate inaccuracy and confirmed that staleness is not relevant to the validity of a discovery assessment; (5) HMRC launches a consultation on draft regulations for the DOTAS, DASVOIT and POTAS regimes; (6) The Charity Commission announces changes to charity law; (7) The Dutch authorities issue a €525,000 fine for failure to appoint a data protection representative, and (8) The Domestic Abuse Act 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

