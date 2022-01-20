LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Private Client weekly highlights—20 January 2022

Published on: 20 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Private Client weekly highlights—20 January 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 17 January 2022
  • Probate
  • Law Society states increase in probate fees must reflect changes to HMCTS
  • Court of Protection
  • TISA responds to MoJ’s consultation on mental capacity small payments scheme
  • Elderly and vulnerable clients
Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Secretary of State for Health and Social Care v Worcestershire CC, which held that the local authority remains responsible for funding ‘after-care’ survives until a formal determination is made that it is no longer needed; (2) Changes to the excepted estate rules for IHT and procedure from January 2022; (3) The Court of Appeal decision in Embiricos v HMRC which held that HMRC has no power to issue a partial closure notice in respect of a remittance basis claim without specifying the increased tax due; (4) Elser v Sands, a rare decision of the court setting aside a chairman’s decision to allow certain creditors to vote at a meeting held for the purpose of approving an Individual Voluntary Arrangement; (5) An update on the Register of overseas owners of UK properties; (6) London Borough of Brent v Johnson, in which the Court of Appeal upheld the decision that a local authority was the sole legal and beneficial owner of land, and that the land was not held on charitable trusts; (7) Womble Bond Dickinson Trust Corp v No named defendant, in which the corporate trustee sought directions from the court to identify and fix the class of discretionary beneficiaries of an employee benefits trust, and (8) Morality clauses in the era of social media scandals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

