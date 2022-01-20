- Private Client weekly highlights—20 January 2022
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 17 January 2022
- Probate
- Law Society states increase in probate fees must reflect changes to HMCTS
- Court of Protection
- TISA responds to MoJ’s consultation on mental capacity small payments scheme
- Elderly and vulnerable clients
- Responsibility for funding ‘after-care’ survives until a formal determination that it is no longer needed-Secretary of State for Health and Social Care v Worcestershire CC
- UK taxes for Private Client
- Changes to the excepted estate rules for IHT and procedure from January 2022
- HMRC provides further detail on 31 January 2022 penalty easement
- CIOT response to Corporate Re-domiciliation consultation
- Capital allowances for structures and buildings agent toolkit
- Court of Appeal decides HMRC has no power to issue a partial closure notice in respect of a remittance basis claim without specifying the increased tax due (Embiricos v HMRC)
- Spiritual retreats run by Church of England priest are not state-regulated and not exempt from VAT (Reverend Jane Taylor (t/a Mill House Retreats) v HMRC)
- FTT finds taxpayer company’s contribution to remuneration trust was not wholly and exclusively for the purposes of trade (Strategic Branding Ltd v Revenue and Customs Commissioners)
- Stamp Taxes Newsletter: January 2022
- Technical consultation: Uncertain Tax Treatment guidance
- Tax avoidance, evasion and non-compliance
- Register of overseas owners of UK properties—update
- Budget and Finance Bills
- Finance Bill 2022 completes Public Bill Committee stage
- Insolvency—Private Client
- Votes at meeting reversed on grounds of material irregularity (Elser v Sands)
- Charity and philanthropy
- Court of Appeal upholds decision respondent sole legal and beneficial owner (London Borough of Brent v Johnson)
- Contentious trusts and estates
- High Court identifies beneficiaries of employee benefits trust (Womble Bond Dickinson Trust Corp v No named defendant)
- Pensions, insurance and tax efficient investments
- PPF publishes advice for early pension saving
- Pension schemes newsletter 136: January 2022
- TPR criticises pension scheme trustees for failing to report suspected scams
- Work and Pensions Committee publishes report urging more support for savers
- Government forced to repay £835m in overpaid pensions tax
- More than half of pensions dipped into without advice
- DWP introduces new measures to protect savers accessing pension pots
- Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland
- Welsh Revenue Authority guidance on tax avoidance and evasion
- HMRC Manuals tracker
- Additional Private Client updates this week
- Human Rights Act 1998–the government’s proposed reforms
- Morality clauses in the era of social media scandals—what brands should know
Article summary
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Secretary of State for Health and Social Care v Worcestershire CC, which held that the local authority remains responsible for funding ‘after-care’ survives until a formal determination is made that it is no longer needed; (2) Changes to the excepted estate rules for IHT and procedure from January 2022; (3) The Court of Appeal decision in Embiricos v HMRC which held that HMRC has no power to issue a partial closure notice in respect of a remittance basis claim without specifying the increased tax due; (4) Elser v Sands, a rare decision of the court setting aside a chairman’s decision to allow certain creditors to vote at a meeting held for the purpose of approving an Individual Voluntary Arrangement; (5) An update on the Register of overseas owners of UK properties; (6) London Borough of Brent v Johnson, in which the Court of Appeal upheld the decision that a local authority was the sole legal and beneficial owner of land, and that the land was not held on charitable trusts; (7) Womble Bond Dickinson Trust Corp v No named defendant, in which the corporate trustee sought directions from the court to identify and fix the class of discretionary beneficiaries of an employee benefits trust, and (8) Morality clauses in the era of social media scandals.
