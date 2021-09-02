LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Private Client

Legal News

Private Client weekly highlights—2 September 2021

Published on: 02 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Private Client weekly highlights—2 September 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 30 August 2021
  • Trusts
  • Registrations of non-taxable trusts begins on Trust Registration Service (TRS) with deadline of 1 September 2022 confirmed
  • Powers of attorney and advance decisions
  • OPG publishes 2021–22 business plan
  • Court of Protection
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) HMRC’s updated guidance on Trust Registration Service (TRS) confirming deadline of 1 September 2022 for registration of non-taxable trusts; (2) The OPG publishes its 2021–22 business plan; (3) R (oao Iain Clamp), in which the High Court’s rejected a judicial review application on the disguised remuneration loan charge; (4) Financial Conduct Authority v Avacade Ltd, in which the Court of Appeal upheld the first instance decision on unregulated introducers; (5) Scotland's first framework for tax and tax policy in relation to the Scottish Budget 2022-23, and (6) The Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport announces plans for data protection law reform, new adequacy partnerships and a new Information Commissioner. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Report on title—long form

Report on title—long form

Property: [insert name and/or address of the Property] (‘Property’)Purchaser: [insert name, address and (if applicable) company registration number of buyer]Transaction: [insert brief details]1Executive summary1.1Scope of reportThis report is addressed to you [insert buyer’s name] and has been

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedings

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedings

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedingsHow to identify hearsayThe definition of hearsay is contained in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003). It comprises of four essential elements.There must be:•a statement•made out of court•relied on for the truth of the matter stated,

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]ARCHIVED: This Practice Note has been archived and is not maintained.This Practice Note has been produced in partnership with Guy Pendell, Liz Williams and Kushal Gandhi of CMS.This Practice Note covers the situation where the UK

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More