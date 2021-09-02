Private Client weekly highlights—2 September 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) HMRC’s updated guidance on Trust Registration Service (TRS) confirming deadline of 1 September 2022 for registration of non-taxable trusts; (2) The OPG publishes its 2021–22 business plan; (3) R (oao Iain Clamp), in which the High Court’s rejected a judicial review application on the disguised remuneration loan charge; (4) Financial Conduct Authority v Avacade Ltd, in which the Court of Appeal upheld the first instance decision on unregulated introducers; (5) Scotland's first framework for tax and tax policy in relation to the Scottish Budget 2022-23, and (6) The Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport announces plans for data protection law reform, new adequacy partnerships and a new Information Commissioner. or to read the full analysis.