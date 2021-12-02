Private Client weekly highlights—2 December 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Details of HMCTS’ procedure for practitioners dealing with probate applications for excepted estates from 1 January 2022; (2) HMRC confirms that non-taxable trusts closed before September 2021 will still need to register with the Trust Registration Service; (3) The Economic Crime (Anti-Money Laundering) Levy; (4) Dunsby v HMRC, a decision of the UT on tax avoidance scheme involving the settlements legislation; (5) Lawson v HMRC, which confirms that HMRC can seek information about payments from offshore trusts; (6) Earl of Plymouth v Rees, in which a claim of proprietary estoppel was unsuccessful; (7) Tax administration and maintenance day, and (8) Law Commission to start work on emerging technology and conflicts of law review. or to read the full analysis.