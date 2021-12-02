- Private Client weekly highlights—2 December 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for w/c 29 November 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—PM outlines new measures to combat Omicron variant
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Government updates travel rules for people entering England
- Probate
- Excepted estates application procedure from 1 January 2022
- Trusts
More...
- ATT publishes HMRC’s update on registration for non-taxable trusts
- Court of Protection
- Supreme Court considers test for capacity to engage in sexual relations (A Local Authority v JB)
- Court of Appeal sets aside Court of Protection decision on withdrawal of life-sustaining treatment following a procedurally flawed judicial visit to P (AH, Re (Serious Medical Treatment))
- Elderly and vulnerable clients
- LGA publishes response to ADASS snap survey on the state of adult social care
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DHSC publishes tenth two-monthly report on active powers under CA 2020
- UK taxes for Private Client
- CIOT comments: Finance (No.2) Bill 2021 briefings
- HMRC can seek information about payments from offshore trusts (Lawson v HMRC)
- UT considers range of issues relating to share disposal (Allam v HMRC)
- HMRC Stakeholder Digest: 19 November 2021
- Tax avoidance, evasion and non-compliance
- HMRC publishes factsheets on the promoters of tax avoidance schemes (POTAS) rules
- The Economic Crime (Anti-Money Laundering) Levy
- UT rules on tax avoidance scheme involving settlements legislation (Dunsby v HMRC)
- Budgets and Finance Bills
- Tax administration and maintenance day on 30 November 2021
- Contentious trusts and estates
- Proprietary estoppel claim fails (Earl of Plymouth v Rees)
- Appellant persuades Court of common intention constructive trust (Williams v Nilsson)
- Law Commission to review the Arbitration Act 1996
- Pensions, insurance and tax efficient investments
- House of Commons Library publishes briefing on NMPA raise
- Pension schemes newsletter 135: November 2021
- DWP publishes proposed benefit rates and pensions rates for 2022–23
- Concerns of ‘capacity crunch’ over pension scam rules
- HMRC Manuals tracker
- International
- Belgium, Estonia, the Netherlands and Qatar deposit new notifications under the Multilateral BEPS Convention
- Global Forum releases four new peer review reports on the exchange of information on request for Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, Moldova and Tanzania
- Additional Private Client updates this week
- Courts and Tribunals Judiciary publishes guidance on e-bundles
- Environment Act 2021 becomes law
- Law Commission to start work on emerging technology and conflicts of law review
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- LexTalk®Private Client: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- New and updated content
- New Precedent
- New Checklist
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklist
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Details of HMCTS’ procedure for practitioners dealing with probate applications for excepted estates from 1 January 2022; (2) HMRC confirms that non-taxable trusts closed before September 2021 will still need to register with the Trust Registration Service; (3) The Economic Crime (Anti-Money Laundering) Levy; (4) Dunsby v HMRC, a decision of the UT on tax avoidance scheme involving the settlements legislation; (5) Lawson v HMRC, which confirms that HMRC can seek information about payments from offshore trusts; (6) Earl of Plymouth v Rees, in which a claim of proprietary estoppel was unsuccessful; (7) Tax administration and maintenance day, and (8) Law Commission to start work on emerging technology and conflicts of law review.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.