Private Client weekly highlights—19 July 2018

Published on: 19 July 2018
Updated on: 26 December 2020
  • Contentious trusts and estates
  • Estate litigation and vesting of cause of action or asset
  • Court of Protection
  • Reduction in application and appeal fees
  • The Mental Capacity (Amendment) Bill [HL] 2017-19
  • Elderly and vulnerable clients
  • Long-term funding of adult social care
  • Charities
  • Amended gift aid rules
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: progress on the Mental Capacity (Amendment) Bill [HL] 2017-19; an estate litigation case which compared the position of personal representatives versus that of Will trustees with regard to the vesting of the estate; the decision in Lehtimäki v The Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (UK) which confirmed that members of a charitable company limited by guarantee owe fiduciary duties to act in the best interests of the company; and analysis on the recent Guernsey Court of Appeal decision in M v St Anne’s Trustees Ltd which applied the rule in Hastings-Bass. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

