Private Client weekly highlights—19 July 2018

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: progress on the Mental Capacity (Amendment) Bill [HL] 2017-19; an estate litigation case which compared the position of personal representatives versus that of Will trustees with regard to the vesting of the estate; the decision in Lehtimäki v The Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (UK) which confirmed that members of a charitable company limited by guarantee owe fiduciary duties to act in the best interests of the company; and analysis on the recent Guernsey Court of Appeal decision in M v St Anne’s Trustees Ltd which applied the rule in Hastings-Bass. or to read the full analysis.