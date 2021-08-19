Private Client weekly highlights—19 August 2021

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) the Royal Commonwealth Society for the Blind v Beasant & Benjamin in which the High Court agreed with the claimant’s construction of the Will that no sum was due to the first defendant under clause 4, because the value of the other legacies and device exceeded the nil rate band; (2) the Law Society launches a survey on the proposed increase to probate fees; (3) HMRC has confirmed that the TRS will open from the beginning of September for non-taxable trust registrations for all customers; (4) analysis of the potential advantages and difficulties of arbitrating trust disputes by David Brownbill QC; and (5) the Charity Commission has published consultation responses for responsible investment.
