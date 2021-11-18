Private Client weekly highlights—18 November 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) The Law Society publishes a probate service update; (2) The Ministry of Justice launches a consultation on mental capacity small payments scheme; (2) Mitchells & Butlers Pension Ltd v Mitchells & Butlers plc, which considered rectification where mistakes amending a pension deed were replicated in successive deeds; (3) Roger Crippin v HMRC, which concerned whether an ancillary dwelling could qualify for CGT Private Residence Relief; (4) Bailey v Dixon, in which the High Court allowed a cohabitant’s appeal regarding occupational rent; (5) The Executors of David Harrison (deceased) and another v Revenue and Customs Commissioners, which confirms the importance of filing notices on time when seeking to protect pension Lifetime Allowances, and (6) Siddiqui v Siddiqui, where a claim by an adult son for financial provision from parents failed on appeal. or to read the full analysis.