- Private Client weekly highlights—18 November 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 15 November 2021
- HMRC publishes factsheets on joint and several liability notices (JLNs) introduced by Finance Act 2020
- Probate
- The Law Society publishes probate service update
- Trusts
- Mistakes in amending pension deed which are replicated in successive deeds (Mitchells & Butlers Pension Ltd v Mitchells & Butlers plc)
More...
- Court of Protection
- Court of Protection makes contingent declarations in respect of the obstetric care of vulnerable pregnant woman (North Middlesex University Hospital NHS Trust v SR [2021] EWCOP 58)
- Court of Protection finds it not to be in P's best interests to continue to receive CANH and criticised hospital for delay in reviewing P’s best interests (North West London Clinical Commissioning Group v GU [2021] EWCOP 59)
- Court of Protection orders that it is in best interests of dementia sufferer to be removed from her home and the care of her son and placed into residential care (Hull City Council v A & Ors [2021] EWCOP 60)
- MoJ launches consultation on mental capacity small payments scheme
- OPG publishes medical disclosure guidance to attorneys and deputies
- UK taxes for Private Client
- Can an ancillary dwelling qualify for CGT Private Residence Relief (Roger Crippin v HMRC)
- Upper Tribunal refuses permission for late appeal (De Silva v HMRC)
- Budget and Finance Bills
- Second reading of Finance Bill 2022
- CIOT response: Treasury Committee Inquiry into the Autumn Budget and Spending Review 2021
- ATT response to inquiry into draft Finance Bill 2021-22
- Charity and philanthropy
- Proposed amendment to charitable objects of TABF
- Contentious trusts and estates
- High Court allows cohabitant’s appeal regarding occupational rent (Bailey v Dixon)
- Appeal court upholds decision regarding charging clause not to grant appellant her fees (Da Silva v Heselton)
- Pensions, insurance and tax efficient investments
- Protecting pensions Lifetime Allowances—the importance of filing notices on time (The Executors of David Harrison (deceased) and another v Revenue and Customs Commissioners)
- ECJ considers UK pension bankruptcy rules
- PPF warns of volatility as pensions surplus decreases
- Aon states demand is growing for multi-employer pension plans
- Parliamentary briefing examines public service pension age
- Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland
- Wales to extend LTT higher rates refund period in exceptional circumstances relating to unsafe cladding
- HMRC Manuals tracker
- International
- Mauritius: tax treaties
- Pacific Islands Tax Administrators Association joins international efforts for tax transparency
- Additional Private Client updates this week
- Claim by adult son for financial provision from parents fails on appeal (Siddiqui v Siddiqui)
- The assured tenancy—death, succession and equity (Clarion v Carter)
- Landmark Supreme Court decision curtails representative claims for data protection breaches (Lloyd v Google LLC)
- Changing direction? UK consults reforms to its data protection law
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- LexTalk®Private Client: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- New Checklist
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedents
- Updated Checklist
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) The Law Society publishes a probate service update; (2) The Ministry of Justice launches a consultation on mental capacity small payments scheme; (2) Mitchells & Butlers Pension Ltd v Mitchells & Butlers plc, which considered rectification where mistakes amending a pension deed were replicated in successive deeds; (3) Roger Crippin v HMRC, which concerned whether an ancillary dwelling could qualify for CGT Private Residence Relief; (4) Bailey v Dixon, in which the High Court allowed a cohabitant’s appeal regarding occupational rent; (5) The Executors of David Harrison (deceased) and another v Revenue and Customs Commissioners, which confirms the importance of filing notices on time when seeking to protect pension Lifetime Allowances, and (6) Siddiqui v Siddiqui, where a claim by an adult son for financial provision from parents failed on appeal.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.