Private Client weekly highlights—18 August 2022

Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Re estate of Sangha, deceased (probate) where the High Court held that a revocation clause in a Will covering the testator’s Indian assets did not apply to previous Wills concerning the testator’s UK property; (2) HMRC issues further updates to the Trust Registration Service; (3) Lawyers and accountants face tighter AML scrutiny by the Financial Conduct Authority; (4) The Law Commission’s digital assets consultation; (5) E.ON UK plc v Revenue and Customs Commissioners, where payments to employees for changes to pension scheme benefits were held not to be ‘from’ employment; (6) Lord Burrows’ lecture on statutory interpretation, and (7) Al Assam and others v Tsouvelekakis, where the High Court approved a worldwide freezing order against the financial and investment manager of various trusts. or to read the full analysis.