- Private Client weekly highlights—18 August 2022
- In this issue:
- Wills
- High Court rules revocation clause in Will covering testator’s Indian assets did not apply to previous Wills concerning testator’s UK property (Re estate of Sangha, deceased (probate)
- Trusts
- HMRC shares TRS updates on data requests and reporting discrepancies
- HMRC updates guidance on user ID required to register a trust
- UK taxes for Private Client
- HMRC updates Uncertain Tax Treatments by Large Businesses Manual
- ICAEW’s comments on HMRC’s electric cars guidance
- Corresponding with HMRC by email
- Tax avoidance, evasion and non-compliance
- Lawyers and accountants face tighter AML scrutiny by FCA
- HMRC Manuals updates
- Digital assets and cryptoassets
- The Law Commission digital assets consultation—a proposal for property rights reform
- Pensions, insurance and tax efficient investments
- Payments to employees for changes to pension scheme benefits were not ‘from’ employment (E ON UK plc v Revenue and Customs Commissioners)
- Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland
- HMRC updates CTF and Junior ISA early access form for Scottish customers
- International
- High Court approves worldwide freezing order requested by settlors, beneficiaries and asset holding companies against financial and investment manager (Al Assam and others v Tsouvelekakis)
- Additional Private Client updates this week
- Lord Burrows’ lecture on statutory interpretation
- HM Land Registry updates guidance on electronic signatures for supporting documents and application forms
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 15 August 2022
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Re estate of Sangha, deceased (probate) where the High Court held that a revocation clause in a Will covering the testator’s Indian assets did not apply to previous Wills concerning the testator’s UK property; (2) HMRC issues further updates to the Trust Registration Service; (3) Lawyers and accountants face tighter AML scrutiny by the Financial Conduct Authority; (4) The Law Commission’s digital assets consultation; (5) E.ON UK plc v Revenue and Customs Commissioners, where payments to employees for changes to pension scheme benefits were held not to be ‘from’ employment; (6) Lord Burrows’ lecture on statutory interpretation, and (7) Al Assam and others v Tsouvelekakis, where the High Court approved a worldwide freezing order against the financial and investment manager of various trusts.
