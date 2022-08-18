LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Private Client weekly highlights—18 August 2022

Published on: 18 August 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Private Client weekly highlights—18 August 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Wills
  • High Court rules revocation clause in Will covering testator’s Indian assets did not apply to previous Wills concerning testator’s UK property (Re estate of Sangha, deceased (probate)
  • Trusts
  • HMRC shares TRS updates on data requests and reporting discrepancies
  • HMRC updates guidance on user ID required to register a trust
  • UK taxes for Private Client
  • HMRC updates Uncertain Tax Treatments by Large Businesses Manual
  • ICAEW’s comments on HMRC’s electric cars guidance
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Re estate of Sangha, deceased (probate) where the High Court held that a revocation clause in a Will covering the testator’s Indian assets did not apply to previous Wills concerning the testator’s UK property; (2) HMRC issues further updates to the Trust Registration Service; (3) Lawyers and accountants face tighter AML scrutiny by the Financial Conduct Authority; (4) The Law Commission’s digital assets consultation; (5) E.ON UK plc v Revenue and Customs Commissioners, where payments to employees for changes to pension scheme benefits were held not to be ‘from’ employment; (6) Lord Burrows’ lecture on statutory interpretation, and (7) Al Assam and others v Tsouvelekakis, where the High Court approved a worldwide freezing order against the financial and investment manager of various trusts. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

