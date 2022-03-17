- Private Client weekly highlights—17 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Ukraine crisis
- Brexit
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 14 March 2022
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Lords briefing examines ‘COVID-19 and the Courts’ report
- Powers of attorney and advance decisions
- Law Society welcomes OPG’s decision to amend guidance on investment by attorneys
- Court of Protection
- Court of Protection finds that woman detained under the Mental Health Act has capacity to consent to the termination of her pregnancy (S v Birmingham Women's And Children's NHS Trust)
- Kidney transplantation in the Court of Protection (Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust v WV)
- Re-assessing the court’s power to remove litigation friends (Shirazi v Susa)
- Elderly and vulnerable clients
- DWP reports on fast-tracked benefit access extension to more nearing end of life
- DWP Secretary speaks at PLSA’s second ESG conference
- UK taxes for Private Client
- HMRC Stakeholder Digest: 11 March 2022
- HMRC publishes review of powers to uphold agent standards in tax advice market
- HMRC publishes updated guidance on making a voluntary disclosure to HMRC
- National Insurance Contributions Act 2022 receives Royal Assent
- Tax avoidance, evasion and non-compliance
- Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill receives Royal Assent
- SI 2022/269 The Economic Crime (Anti-Money Laundering) Levy Regulations 2022
- Spring Statement 2022
- Spring Statement 2022
- Digital assets and cryptoassets
- First third-party debt order granted by the English High Court in relation to cryptocurrency (Ion Science Ltd v Persons Unknown (unreported, 28 January 2022)
- Charity and philanthropy
- Charities Act 2022—what do we know so far?
- Law Commission comments on Charities Act 2022
- Contentious trusts and estates
- Deputy Master’s error in preventing a litigant-in-person’s cross-examination renders civil trial unfair (Rea v Rea)
- Heritage property, landed estates and farming families
- Guidance published on funding options available for farmers
- Pensions, insurance and tax efficient investments
- Government to hike pension plan fraud levy despite opposition
- Judgment enforced against the pension fund of a bankrupt fraudster (Bacci and another v Green)
- HMRC Manuals tracker
- International
- Newly published Immigration Rules set out details of new Global Business Mobility, High Potential Individual and Scale-up visa routes
- OECD guidance and consultation on the model global minimum tax rules
- Jersey to begin assisted dying engagement
- Additional Private Client updates this week
- Barrister owed no duty to scheme investors for tax advice to promoters (McClean v Thornhill)
- Jurisdiction and place of performance under the Civil Jurisdiction and Judgments Act 1982, Schedule 4, para 3(a) (Cornwall Renewable Developments v Wright, Johnston & McKenzie LLP)
Article summary
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust v WV, the longest reported period of court-ordered elective sedation and ventilation; (2) Shirazi v Susa, which concerned the reassessment of the court’s power to remove litigation friends; (3) HMRC publishes its review of powers to uphold agent standards in tax advice market; (4) Ion Science Ltd v Persons Unknown, in which the English High Court granted the first third-party debt order in relation to cryptocurrency; (5) Analysis of the Charities Act 2022; (6) Bacci v Green, where the court enforced a judgment against the pension fund of a bankrupt fraudster; (7) Newly published Immigration Rules set out details of new Global Business Mobility, High Potential Individual and Scale-up visa routes; (8) Cornwall Renewable Developments v Wright, Johnston & McKenzie LLP, which concerned jurisdiction and place of performance under paragraph 3(a) of Schedule 4 to the Civil Jurisdiction and Judgments Act 1982, and (9) McClean v Thornhill, which held that a barrister owed no duty to scheme investors for tax advice given to promoters.
