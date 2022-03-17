Private Client weekly highlights—17 March 2022

Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust v WV, the longest reported period of court-ordered elective sedation and ventilation; (2) Shirazi v Susa, which concerned the reassessment of the court’s power to remove litigation friends; (3) HMRC publishes its review of powers to uphold agent standards in tax advice market; (4) Ion Science Ltd v Persons Unknown, in which the English High Court granted the first third-party debt order in relation to cryptocurrency; (5) Analysis of the Charities Act 2022; (6) Bacci v Green, where the court enforced a judgment against the pension fund of a bankrupt fraudster; (7) Newly published Immigration Rules set out details of new Global Business Mobility, High Potential Individual and Scale-up visa routes; (8) Cornwall Renewable Developments v Wright, Johnston & McKenzie LLP, which concerned jurisdiction and place of performance under paragraph 3(a) of Schedule 4 to the Civil Jurisdiction and Judgments Act 1982, and (9) McClean v Thornhill, which held that a barrister owed no duty to scheme investors for tax advice given to promoters. or to read the full analysis.