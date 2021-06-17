- Private Client weekly highlights—17 June 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 14 June
- Trusts
- The rule in Saunders v Vautier and disability v priority models of trust law in a complex commercial proprietary claim (Serious Fraud Office v Litigation Capital Ltd)
- Court of Protection
- DHSC publishes six guidance documents on Liberty Protection Safeguards
- Two-week rapid consultation launched on remote, hybrid and in-person family hearings
- Professional deputy Andrew Riddle has been denied permission to appeal two Court of Protection judgments denying his application to charge fees at solicitor rates
- Elderly and vulnerable clients
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—care home visiting restrictions to ease
- Care Quality Commission announces changes to its monitoring approach
- UK taxes for Private Client
- Law Society responds to HMRC consultations
- CC/FS37: Compliance checks: General anti-abuse rule and notices of binding
- Tax avoidance, evasion and non-compliance
- HMRC publishes Spotlight on tax avoidance using unfunded pension arrangements
- Family businesses and ownership structures
- Family investment companies v trusts
- Insolvency—Private Client
- Insolvency (England and Wales) (Amendment) Rules 2021
- Digital assets and crypto-assets
- FATCA-esque crypto proposal raises compliance questions
- Charity and philanthropy
- Charities—mandatory rating relief, public benefit (Nuffield Health v Merton London Borough Council)
- Contentious trusts and estates
- Removal of executor for irrational and hostile conduct (Hudman v Morris)
- Costs decision in claim for directions where court refused to approve capital appointment (Smith and another v Michelmores Trust Corp Ltd and others)
- Court holds farmer’s Will invalid for lack of testamentary capacity (Hughes v Pritchard)
- Heritage property, landed estates and farming families
- Capital taxation and tax-exempt heritage assets
- Pensions, insurance and tax efficient investments
- Interpretation of pension scheme rule re rate of increase of pensions in payment
- HMRC Manuals tracker
- International
- New Zealand—when must trustees disclose legal advice to beneficiaries? (Lambie Trustee v Addleman)
- The G7 agreement on the international tax system
- Jersey court considers the meaning of ‘benefit’ of significant trust distribution to beneficiary (In the matter of The May Trust)
- Additional Private Client updates this week
- Limits of backwards tracing—High Court tackles fundamental principles of tracing through a debt (SFO v Hotel Portfolio II UK Ltd)
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
Article summary
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Serious Fraud Office v Litigation Capital Ltd, a case concerning a complex commercial proprietary claim, which considered the rule in Saunders v Vautier and disability v priority models of trust law; (2) DHSC publishes six guidance documents on Liberty Protection Safeguards; (3) HMRC publishes Spotlight 58 on tax avoidance using unfunded pension arrangements; (4) Nuffield Health v Merton London Borough Council, a decision on the eligibility of charities for mandatory rating relief; (5) Hudman v Morris, where the court provided guidance as to the circumstances under which an executor can be removed or passed over; (6) Lambie Trustee v Addleman, a decision of the Supreme Court of New Zealand on when trustees must disclose legal advice to beneficiaries; (8) In the matter of The May Trust, in which the Royal Court of Jersey considered the meaning of ‘benefit’ of a very significant proposed trust distribution, and (9) The launch of our new Court of Protection case tracker.
