Private Client weekly highlights—17 June 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Serious Fraud Office v Litigation Capital Ltd, a case concerning a complex commercial proprietary claim, which considered the rule in Saunders v Vautier and disability v priority models of trust law; (2) DHSC publishes six guidance documents on Liberty Protection Safeguards; (3) HMRC publishes Spotlight 58 on tax avoidance using unfunded pension arrangements; (4) Nuffield Health v Merton London Borough Council, a decision on the eligibility of charities for mandatory rating relief; (5) Hudman v Morris, where the court provided guidance as to the circumstances under which an executor can be removed or passed over; (6) Lambie Trustee v Addleman, a decision of the Supreme Court of New Zealand on when trustees must disclose legal advice to beneficiaries; (8) In the matter of The May Trust, in which the Royal Court of Jersey considered the meaning of ‘benefit’ of a very significant proposed trust distribution, and (9) The launch of our new Court of Protection case tracker. or to read the full analysis.