Legal News

Private Client weekly highlights—17 February 2022

Published on: 17 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 14 February 2022
  • Trusts
  • ESG and trusts
  • Deadline for registering with the Trust Registration Service (TRS) confirmed
  • Court of Protection
  • CoP publishes guidance on judicial visits to protected parties
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) ESG and trusts; (2) The deadline for registering with the Trust Registration Service is confirmed as 1 September 2022; (3) Reeves v Drew, in which a £100 million Will was held to fail for want of knowledge and approval; (4) Rawlings v HMRC, which highlights a long-standing trap in the calculation of capital gains where amounts are paid or received in a foreign currency; (5) The Court of Protection’s guidance on judicial visits to protected parties; (6) HMRC publishes updated guidance on promoters of tax avoidance schemes, and (7) Haworth v HMRC, in which the First-tier Tribunal decided that a ‘round the world’ tax scheme failed to exploit the residence tie breaker provision in the UK/Mauritius double tax treaty to allow capital gains realised on share disposals by trusts to escape tax. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

