- Private Client weekly highlights—17 February 2022
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 14 February 2022
- Trusts
- ESG and trusts
- Deadline for registering with the Trust Registration Service (TRS) confirmed
- Court of Protection
- CoP publishes guidance on judicial visits to protected parties
More...
- Court of Protection agrees to lift reporting restriction order to assist P’s mother in launching a publicity campaign to find him a kidney donor
- UK taxes for Private Client
- HMRC Stakeholder Digest: 10 February 2022
- Law society response: Draft regulations on mandatory disclosure rules (MDR)
- Technical consultation: The Alternative Finance (Income Tax, Capital Gains Tax and Corporation Tax) Order 2022
- Tax avoidance, evasion and non-compliance
- HMRC publishes updated guidance on promoters of tax avoidance schemes
- Law society responds to HMRC consultation on draft regulations on MDR
- Budget and Finance Bills
- Finance Bill 2022: summary of amendments
- Charity and philanthropy
- Charity Commission publishes report outlining lessons for charity sector
- Contentious trusts and estates
- Joint tenancy severed before death by execution of mirror Wills (Dunbabin v Dunbabin)
- Succession, Wills, want of knowledge and approval (Reeves v Drew)
- Pensions, insurance and tax efficient investments
- Developer wins application to shield foreign pension in bankruptcy
- Trackers
- HMRC Manual Tracker
- International
- Foreign currency mortgages and UK capital gains (Rawlings v HMRC)
- Court of Justice delivers a generous interpretation of absences for third-country nationals (Re Loss of long-term residence status)
- Round the world tax scheme fails at the FTT (Haworth v HMRC)
- New secular laws come into force in Abu Dhabi
- BC court holds that assisting with wrongful dismissal claims is not a charitable purpose
- Additional Private Client updates this week
- The sustainability imperative for the legal profession
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- LexTalk®Private Client: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklist
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) ESG and trusts; (2) The deadline for registering with the Trust Registration Service is confirmed as 1 September 2022; (3) Reeves v Drew, in which a £100 million Will was held to fail for want of knowledge and approval; (4) Rawlings v HMRC, which highlights a long-standing trap in the calculation of capital gains where amounts are paid or received in a foreign currency; (5) The Court of Protection’s guidance on judicial visits to protected parties; (6) HMRC publishes updated guidance on promoters of tax avoidance schemes, and (7) Haworth v HMRC, in which the First-tier Tribunal decided that a ‘round the world’ tax scheme failed to exploit the residence tie breaker provision in the UK/Mauritius double tax treaty to allow capital gains realised on share disposals by trusts to escape tax.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.