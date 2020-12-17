Sign-in Help
Private Client weekly highlights—17 December 2020

Published on: 17 December 2020
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Retained EU law―a practical guide
  • Brexit Bulletin—future UK-EU relationship talks continue
  • Brexit Bulletin—European Commission puts forward contingency measures for no deal outcome in Brexit transition
  • Post-Brexit data adequacy decision not guaranteed, ICO says
  • Civil, Criminal and Family Justice (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Cultural institutions awarded £165m in repayable finance amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) O’Neill v Holland, which emphasised the need to show detrimental reliance when claiming the existence of a constructive trust; (2) Face v Cunningham, which held that the burden of proof, in a forged Will case, rests on the party propounding the Will to establish that it has been validly executed and witnessed; (3) ICRICT report calling for UK national asset registry to better tax wealth; (4) Analysis of the effect of Brexit on contentious trusts practice; (5) Charity Tax Group’s proposal for a new charity VAT rate on purchases; (6) JH v CH & SAP, in which the Court of Protection declined to extend the Chorley principle to a solicitor acting for themselves as a litigant in person; (7) New draft legislation setting out the UK government's 'minimum standards' for British Overseas Territories when they publish details of owners of companies; (8) In the matter of the Wigwam Trust, in which the Jersey Court approved a decision of trustees to make a distribution of several US$100m; (9) HMRC v Development Securities, in which the Court of Appeal reinstated the FTT’s decision that Jersey-incorporated subsidiaries were UK tax resident; (10) Retained EU law―a practical guide, and (11) Budget 2021 will be published on 3 March 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

