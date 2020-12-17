- Private Client weekly highlights—17 December 2020
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Retained EU law―a practical guide
- Brexit Bulletin—future UK-EU relationship talks continue
- Brexit Bulletin—European Commission puts forward contingency measures for no deal outcome in Brexit transition
- Post-Brexit data adequacy decision not guaranteed, ICO says
- Civil, Criminal and Family Justice (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Cultural institutions awarded £165m in repayable finance amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 14 December
- 2020–21 Budget and Finance Bill
- Probate
- HMRC Trusts and Estates Newsletter: December 2020 updates on timing of submission of the IHT400 and the extension of the Trust Registration Service
- Trusts
- Constructive trusts and detriment (O’Neill v Holland)
- Declaration of trust—unnecessary to plead rectification in order to rectify (Ralph v Ralph)
- Updating trust details: trust and estate tax returns
- Elderly and vulnerable clients
- Welsh Government to begin piloting coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines in care homes
- UK taxes for Private Client
- ICRICT report calls for UK national asset registry to better tax wealth
- Update on making tax digital for income tax
- Agent Update: issue 81
- SI 2020/1505 The Social Security, Child Benefit and Child Tax Credit (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- Contentious trusts and estates
- Contentious trusts and Brexit—looking beyond the implementation period
- Wills and probate, missing Will, forged Will, burden of proof (Face v Cunningham)
- Costs—summary assessment was too summary (Cohen v Fine)
- Court of Protection
- Court declines to extend the Chorley principle to a solicitor acting for themselves as a litigant in person (JH v CH & SAP)
- Court of Appeal dismisses appeal in Dahlia Griffith contempt of court case
- Court of Protection dismisses appeal relating to the joinder of a third party and disclosure of confidential information
- Court of Protection refuses disclosure of psychological reports to the police
- Court of Protection agrees to reduce care and support for vulnerable young woman in opposition to her mother’s wishes
- Pensions, insurance and tax efficient investments
- ACA finds higher member interest in investments
- Charity and philanthropy
- Updated Charity Commission guidance for charity sector amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Charity Tax Group proposes introduction of new charity VAT rate on purchases
- Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland
- Civil Partnership (Scotland) Act 2020 (Commencement No 1 and Interim Recognition of Different Sex Relationships) Regulations 2020
- Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (Meetings of Scottish Charitable Incorporated Organisations) (Coronavirus) (No 2) Regulations 2020
- HMRC Manuals tracker
- International
- Blessing of momentous decision of trustees to make a significant distribution (In the matter of the Wigwam Trust)
- Court of Appeal reinstates FTT’s decision that Jersey-incorporated subsidiaries were UK tax resident (HMRC v Development Securities plc)
- British Overseas Territories commit to publishing further information on company ownership in major anti-corruption move
- Home Office extends scope of individuals applying for grant of exceptional assurance amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- CIOT response: OECD Pillar One and Pillar Two Blueprints
- Additional Private Client updates this week
- A reasonable professional rate to be payable to a solicitor representing himself who did not have his own firm (David Poole v Scott-Moncrieff and Associates)
- Briefing paper on gender recognition reform published
- Construing contracts—the limits of commercial common sense (Butcher v Pike)
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- LexTalk®Private Client: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- New and updated content
- New Precedent
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) O’Neill v Holland, which emphasised the need to show detrimental reliance when claiming the existence of a constructive trust; (2) Face v Cunningham, which held that the burden of proof, in a forged Will case, rests on the party propounding the Will to establish that it has been validly executed and witnessed; (3) ICRICT report calling for UK national asset registry to better tax wealth; (4) Analysis of the effect of Brexit on contentious trusts practice; (5) Charity Tax Group’s proposal for a new charity VAT rate on purchases; (6) JH v CH & SAP, in which the Court of Protection declined to extend the Chorley principle to a solicitor acting for themselves as a litigant in person; (7) New draft legislation setting out the UK government's 'minimum standards' for British Overseas Territories when they publish details of owners of companies; (8) In the matter of the Wigwam Trust, in which the Jersey Court approved a decision of trustees to make a distribution of several US$100m; (9) HMRC v Development Securities, in which the Court of Appeal reinstated the FTT’s decision that Jersey-incorporated subsidiaries were UK tax resident; (10) Retained EU law―a practical guide, and (11) Budget 2021 will be published on 3 March 2021.
