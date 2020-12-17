Private Client weekly highlights—17 December 2020

Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) O’Neill v Holland, which emphasised the need to show detrimental reliance when claiming the existence of a constructive trust; (2) Face v Cunningham, which held that the burden of proof, in a forged Will case, rests on the party propounding the Will to establish that it has been validly executed and witnessed; (3) ICRICT report calling for UK national asset registry to better tax wealth; (4) Analysis of the effect of Brexit on contentious trusts practice; (5) Charity Tax Group’s proposal for a new charity VAT rate on purchases; (6) JH v CH & SAP, in which the Court of Protection declined to extend the Chorley principle to a solicitor acting for themselves as a litigant in person; (7) New draft legislation setting out the UK government's 'minimum standards' for British Overseas Territories when they publish details of owners of companies; (8) In the matter of the Wigwam Trust, in which the Jersey Court approved a decision of trustees to make a distribution of several US$100m; (9) HMRC v Development Securities, in which the Court of Appeal reinstated the FTT’s decision that Jersey-incorporated subsidiaries were UK tax resident; (10) Retained EU law―a practical guide, and (11) Budget 2021 will be published on 3 March 2021. or to read the full analysis.