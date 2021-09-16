Private Client weekly highlights—16 September 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) The Office of Tax Simplification’s report on changing the end of the UK tax year; (2) GC Field & Sons Ltd v HMRC, a decision of the FTT which considers the meaning of discovery, and the circumstances in which advisers should be regarded as acting ‘on behalf of’ a taxpayer for these purposes; (3) Galer v Mond, which concerned an unsuccessful application for an order declaring an insolvency administrator’s appointment invalid; (4) Victus (2) v Munroe; Benjamin v Victus (1), which considered the effect of forgery and the defence of illegality on equitable property interests; (5) CIOT comments on Finance Bill 2021-22 draft legislation on Pensions and clamping down on promoters of tax avoidance; (6) The ECJ confirms that an Austrian law donatio mortis causa is an ‘agreement as to succession’ for the purposes of the EU Succession Regulation; (7) HM Land Registry enables pilot of Qualified Electronic Signatures, and (8) The DCMS launches a consultation on reforms to UK data protection and ePrivacy regime. or to read the full analysis.