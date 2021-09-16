- Private Client weekly highlights—16 September 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Ministry of Justice letter regarding the UK acceding to the Lugano Convention
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 13 September 2021
- Powers of attorney and advance decisions
- Law Society publishes press release on proposed changes to LPA
- Elderly and vulnerable clients
- Health and Social Care Levy Bill
More...
- UK taxes for Private Client
- Office of Tax Simplification reports on change to UK tax year end
- Further Treasury Direction made under Section 76 of the Coronavirus Act 2020
- Updated HMC guidance on Statutory Sick Pay: how different employment types affect what you pay
- Tax avoidance, evasion and non-compliance
- FTT rules on validity of discovery assessments (GC Field & Sons Ltd v HMRC)
- CIOT comments on Finance Bill 2021–22 draft legislation—Clamping down of promoters of tax avoidance
- SI 2021/1010 The Promoters of Tax Avoidance Schemes (Prescribed Circumstances under Section 235) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- SI 2021/979 The Indirect Taxes (Disclosure of Avoidance Schemes) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- SI 2021/980 The Tax Avoidance Schemes (Information) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Insolvency—Private Client
- Unsuccessful application for an order declaring an administrator’s appointment invalid (Galer v Mond)
- Contentious trusts and estates
- Whose fraud is it anyway? The effect of forgery and the defence of illegality on equitable property interests (Victus (2) v Munroe; Benjamin v Victus (1))
- Beddoe relief granted to executor/beneficiary
- Pensions, insurance and tax efficient investments
- CIOT comments on Finance Bill 2021-22 draft legislation on Pensions
- HMRC Manuals tracker
- International
- Comparing ‘ultimate beneficial owner’ rules in EU and US
- ECJ confirms that an Austrian law donatio mortis causa is an ‘agreement as to succession’ for the purposes of the EU Succession Regulation
- Additional Private Client updates this week
- The Court Fees (Miscellaneous Amendments) Order 2021
- HM Land Registry updates Practice Guides 31, 50 and 78
- Consultation launched by DCMS on reforms to UK data protection and ePrivacy regime
- Details of UK privacy regime overhaul lay out likely GDPR flashpoints for EU
- HM Land Registry enables pilot of Qualified Electronic Signatures
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- LexTalk®Private Client: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- New Precedents
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedents
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) The Office of Tax Simplification’s report on changing the end of the UK tax year; (2) GC Field & Sons Ltd v HMRC, a decision of the FTT which considers the meaning of discovery, and the circumstances in which advisers should be regarded as acting ‘on behalf of’ a taxpayer for these purposes; (3) Galer v Mond, which concerned an unsuccessful application for an order declaring an insolvency administrator’s appointment invalid; (4) Victus (2) v Munroe; Benjamin v Victus (1), which considered the effect of forgery and the defence of illegality on equitable property interests; (5) CIOT comments on Finance Bill 2021-22 draft legislation on Pensions and clamping down on promoters of tax avoidance; (6) The ECJ confirms that an Austrian law donatio mortis causa is an ‘agreement as to succession’ for the purposes of the EU Succession Regulation; (7) HM Land Registry enables pilot of Qualified Electronic Signatures, and (8) The DCMS launches a consultation on reforms to UK data protection and ePrivacy regime.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.