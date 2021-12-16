LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Private Client weekly highlights—16 December 2021

Published on: 16 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for the week commencing 13 December 2021
  • Trusts
  • HMRC updates the Trust Registration Service Manual (TRSM)
  • Court of Protection
  • Court of Protection concludes again that it is not in AH’s best interests to continue to receive life-sustaining treatment (Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust v AH)
  • Court of Protection lifts reporting restrictions in case of Tony Hickmott (PH & Anor v Brighton and Hove City Council)
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) HMRC publishes further updates to its Trust Registration Service Manual; (2) Mattingley v Bugeja, in which the court dismissed a claim of a secret trust; (3) Review of the People at the Heart of Care: adult social care reform white paper; (4) HMRC updates its Inheritance Tax Manual to reflect excepted estates rules from 1 January 2022; (5) Digitalisation trends in the immigration context, and (6) Recent developments in ESG-inspired disputes. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

