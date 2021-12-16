- Private Client weekly highlights—16 December 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for the week commencing 13 December 2021
- Trusts
- HMRC updates the Trust Registration Service Manual (TRSM)
- Court of Protection
- Court of Protection concludes again that it is not in AH’s best interests to continue to receive life-sustaining treatment (Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust v AH)
- Court of Protection lifts reporting restrictions in case of Tony Hickmott (PH & Anor v Brighton and Hove City Council)
- Elderly and vulnerable clients
- DHSC announces £300m support package to protect care sector amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- People at the Heart of Care—Adult Social Care Reform
- UK taxes for Private Client
- Updates to HMRC Inheritance Tax Manual to reflect excepted estates rules from 1 January 2022
- HMRC Stakeholder Digest: 9 December 2021
- HMRC reminds income tax self assessment taxpayers about self-serve time to pay for liabilities under £30,000
- Making Tax Digital for Income Tax Self-Assessment: joining the pilot
- SI 2021/1385 The London Capital and Finance Compensation Scheme (Chargeable Gains Exemption) Regulations 2021
- SI 2021/1421 The Income Tax (Indexation of Blind Person’s Allowance and Married Couple’s Allowance) Order 2021
- HMRC Self-Assessment repayment claim verification letters
- Agent Update: issue 91
- Updated HMRC toolkits (2021)
- SDLT sub-sale scheme failed so SDLT return was required (Redmount v HMRC)
- Contentious trusts and estates
- Claim for secret trust fails (Mattingley v Bugeja)
- Pensions, insurance and tax efficient investments
- PPI announces launch of UK Pensions Framework
- FTT finds no deduction for pensions liability provisions under a UURBS (A D Bly Groundworks and Civil Engineering Ltd and CHR Travel Ltd v HMRC)
- Government could be tempted to lift £42bn pension tax breaks
- 12 percent drop in accessing pensions for the first time despite coronavirus (COVID-19) impact
- Work and Pensions Committee announces inquiry into savings for retirement
- DWP launches second review of the state pension age
- Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland
- Civil Partnership (Supplementary Provisions relating to the Recognition of Overseas Dissolutions, Annulments or Separations) (Scotland) Amendment Regulations 2021
- HMRC Manuals tracker
- International
- Digitalisation trends in the immigration context
- Pulling up the social safety net for holders of pre-settled status—Supreme Court finds exclusion from Universal Credit is lawful (Fratila and another v Secretary of State for Work and Pensions)
- EU considering regulating tax advisers
- The Seychelles and Iceland deposit new notifications under the Multilateral BEPS Convention
- SI 2021/1447 The Double Taxation Relief and International Tax Enforcement (Taiwan) Order 2021
- Additional Private Client updates this week
- MoJ publishes report of the Independent Human Rights Act Review
- ESG-inspired disputes—recent developments (December 2021)
- Supreme Court dismisses appeal against policy that passports must provide gender (R(on the application of Elan-Cane) v Secretary of State for the Home Department
Article summary
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) HMRC publishes further updates to its Trust Registration Service Manual; (2) Mattingley v Bugeja, in which the court dismissed a claim of a secret trust; (3) Review of the People at the Heart of Care: adult social care reform white paper; (4) HMRC updates its Inheritance Tax Manual to reflect excepted estates rules from 1 January 2022; (5) Digitalisation trends in the immigration context, and (6) Recent developments in ESG-inspired disputes.
