Legal News

Private Client weekly highlights—15 September 2022

Published on: 15 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • In this issue:
  • Bank holiday arrangements for HM Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral
  • HM Land Registry arrangements for 19 September 2022
  • Law Society publishes advice on completions scheduled for 19 September 2022
  • HMCTS announces most hearings to be postponed until after 19 September 2022
  • Court of Protection
  • A Mental Health NHS Trust v BG
  • Elderly and vulnerable clients
  • Planned reforms to social care funding
Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) A Mental Health NHS Trust v BG, in which the Court of Protection highlighted the importance of procuring second opinion medical evidence in cases where the court is being asked to make life or death determinations in respect of protected parties; (2) Planned reforms to social care funding; (3) Goodyear v Executors of the Estate of Heather Goodyear (deceased), which considered Barder events and pension sharing orders; (4) Edward Cumming-Bruce v HMRC, in which the Upper Tribunal (Tax) upheld the first instance decision that capital loss claims did form part of the taxpayer’s tax return; (5) Ramus v Holt, in which the High Court rejected a widow’s Family provision claim on the grounds that it left her only a life interest that could be terminated at any time at the discretion of the trustees; (7) The EU considers a register of tax-evasion enables and a ban on enabling tax evasion overseas; (8) The Office of the Public Guardian Scotland announces a pilot scheme for financial guardianship remuneration uplifts, and (9) Bank holiday arrangements for HM Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral on 19 September 2022. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

