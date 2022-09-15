- Private Client weekly highlights—15 September 2022
- In this issue:
- Bank holiday arrangements for HM Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral
- HM Land Registry arrangements for 19 September 2022
- Law Society publishes advice on completions scheduled for 19 September 2022
- HMCTS announces most hearings to be postponed until after 19 September 2022
- Court of Protection
- A Mental Health NHS Trust v BG
- Elderly and vulnerable clients
- Planned reforms to social care funding
- Spouses, civil partners and cohabitants
- Barder events and pension sharing orders (Goodyear v Executors of the Estate of Heather Goodyear (deceased))
- UK taxes for Private Client
- UT upholds FTT decision that capital loss claims formed part of tax return (Edward Cumming-Bruce v HMRC)
- New HMRC guidance: Requirement to correct
- How to use the digital handshake to get authorised as a tax agent
- How to use the Online Agent Authorisation to get authorised as a tax agent
- How to get an agent reference number for PAYE
- How to get an agent code for Corporation Tax or Self Assessment
- Andrew Hubbard's weekly case overview: 12 September 2022
- Tax avoidance, evasion and non-compliance
- HMRC's Ramsay argument fails (Altrad Services Ltd and another v HMRC)
- HMRC Manuals updates
- Contentious trusts and estates
- Widow’s Family provision claim fails (Ramus v Holt)
- Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland
- OPG Scotland announces pilot scheme for financial guardianship remuneration uplifts
- International
- EU considering ban on enabling tax evasion overseas
- Germany: tax treaties
- OECD publishes new peer review assessments for making tax dispute resolution more effective
- Additional Private Client updates this week
- Passage of government’s Bill of Rights halted
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- LexTalk®Private Client: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
Article summary
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) A Mental Health NHS Trust v BG, in which the Court of Protection highlighted the importance of procuring second opinion medical evidence in cases where the court is being asked to make life or death determinations in respect of protected parties; (2) Planned reforms to social care funding; (3) Goodyear v Executors of the Estate of Heather Goodyear (deceased), which considered Barder events and pension sharing orders; (4) Edward Cumming-Bruce v HMRC, in which the Upper Tribunal (Tax) upheld the first instance decision that capital loss claims did form part of the taxpayer’s tax return; (5) Ramus v Holt, in which the High Court rejected a widow’s Family provision claim on the grounds that it left her only a life interest that could be terminated at any time at the discretion of the trustees; (7) The EU considers a register of tax-evasion enables and a ban on enabling tax evasion overseas; (8) The Office of the Public Guardian Scotland announces a pilot scheme for financial guardianship remuneration uplifts, and (9) Bank holiday arrangements for HM Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral on 19 September 2022.
