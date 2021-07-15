Private Client weekly highlights—15 July 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) The Ministry of Justice launches a consultation on aligning fees for grants of probate; (2) HMRC clarifies the scope of the exclusions from the trust registration service on insurance policies with surrender values; (3) The Office of the Public Guardian updates guidance to reflect waiting time of 20 weeks for the processing of LPA applications; (4) Fiander and Brower v HMRC, where the UT agreed with the FTT’s analysis of the meaning of ‘suitable for use as a single dwelling’ and found that the annex in question was not suitable for use as a single dwelling for the purposes of multiple dwellings relief; (5) Brown v New Quadrant, where the High Court granted a trustee’s interim application for judgment on its counterclaim for an order blessing the proposed sale which a beneficiary had sought to restrain as a prospective breach of trust; (6) Hasan v Ul-Hasan (deceased), which considered claims under Part III of the Matrimonial and Family Proceedings Act 1984 after the death of a party; (7) Bearer shares are to be banned under EU plans to fight money laundering, and (8) In the Matter of the M Settlement, in which the Royal Court of Jersey declined to grant an application to correct a trustee's mistake and permit partial rescission. or to read the full analysis.