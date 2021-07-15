- Private Client weekly highlights—15 July 2021
- Brexit
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- MoJ responds to Constitution Committee report on coronavirus (COVID-19) impacts
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 12 July 2021
- Law Society warns some coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions will remain in courts
- Probate
- MoJ launches consultation on aligning fees for grants of probate
- Law Society condemns MoJ’s plan to increase probate application fees
- Trusts
- HMRC updates guidance on managing a trust's details
- Trust Registration Service: Exclusion for certain Insurance policies with a surrender value
- Powers of attorney and advance decisions
- Time taken to register LPAs increases to 20 weeks
- Court of Protection
- View from the President's chambers—July 2021
- Spouses, civil partners and cohabitants
- Claims under Part III of the Matrimonial and Family Proceedings Act 1984 after the death of a party (Hasan v Ul-Hasan (deceased))
- UK taxes for Private Client
- SDLT—Annex was not suitable for use as a single dwelling (Fiander and Brower v HMRC)
- SI 2021/810 The Tax Credits and Child Benefit (Miscellaneous and Coronavirus Amendments) Regulations 2021
- Relief from Stamp Duty Land Tax in Freeport tax sites
- HMRC guidance: managing agent authorisations online
- Tax avoidance, evasion and non-compliance
- Trading loss relief and closure notices (Poll (Robert) v HMRC)
- Charity and philanthropy
- Charity Finance Group responds to audit and corporate governance consultation
- Contentious trusts and estates
- Interim application to bless a proposed sale by trustees as a means of summarily determining a claim to restrain an alleged prospective breach of trust (Brown v New Quadrant)
- Heritage property, landed estates and farming families
- Defra sets out new fund to support farmers over agricultural transition period
- Pensions, insurance and tax efficient investments
- FCA tells pension holders to ‘flip the context’ to avoid scams
- HMRC Manuals tracker
- International
- In the Matter of the M Settlement—Royal Court of Jersey declines to grant application to correct trustee's mistake and permit partial rescission
- Murphy and another v Revenue and Customs Commissioners
- First edition of Tax Transparency in Latin America report outlines growing role of tax transparency and exchange of information
- Additional Private Client updates this week
- Non-matrimonial inherited assets accrued post-separation balanced against the needs of a party with declining health and limited life expectancy (ND (by her litigation friend) v GD)
- Human Rights Committee finds HRA 1998 has had ‘enormously positive’ impact
- Bearer shares to be banned under EU plans to fight money laundering
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) The Ministry of Justice launches a consultation on aligning fees for grants of probate; (2) HMRC clarifies the scope of the exclusions from the trust registration service on insurance policies with surrender values; (3) The Office of the Public Guardian updates guidance to reflect waiting time of 20 weeks for the processing of LPA applications; (4) Fiander and Brower v HMRC, where the UT agreed with the FTT’s analysis of the meaning of ‘suitable for use as a single dwelling’ and found that the annex in question was not suitable for use as a single dwelling for the purposes of multiple dwellings relief; (5) Brown v New Quadrant, where the High Court granted a trustee’s interim application for judgment on its counterclaim for an order blessing the proposed sale which a beneficiary had sought to restrain as a prospective breach of trust; (6) Hasan v Ul-Hasan (deceased), which considered claims under Part III of the Matrimonial and Family Proceedings Act 1984 after the death of a party; (7) Bearer shares are to be banned under EU plans to fight money laundering, and (8) In the Matter of the M Settlement, in which the Royal Court of Jersey declined to grant an application to correct a trustee's mistake and permit partial rescission.
