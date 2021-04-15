- Private Client weekly highlights—15 April 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—charity fundraising resumes
- HMRC CJRS guidance updates
- Chancellor issues further Treasury Direction in relation to SEISS
- Trusts
- Law Commission consults on modernising trust law and reopens Wills reform project
- Update on delay to implementation of expanded Trust Registration Service (TRS) under 5MLD
- UK taxes for Private Client
- HMRC Stakeholder Digest
- UT rules on construction of closure notices (Daarasp LLP and Betex LLP)
- Tax avoidance, evasion and non-compliance
- Upper Tribunal finds IT contractor liable for income tax and (nil) transfer of assets abroad charge (Stephen Hoey v HMRC)
- Insolvency—private client
- Bankruptcy annulment and divorce (Lin v Gudmundsson (a bankrupt) and others)
- Trading to the detriment of creditors with no reasonable prospect of the company paying its creditors or avoiding insolvent liquidation (Re Arise Networks Ltd; Official Receiver v Obaigbena)
- Charity and philanthropy
- Charity Commission seeks views on revisions to responsible investments guidance
- Government response to Law Commission report ‘Technical Issues in Charity Law’
- Contentious trusts and estates
- Appointment of administrator pending suit following difficulties financing former family home (Ugolor v Ugolor)
- Pensions, insurance and tax efficient investments
- Pension schemes seek judicial review over government’s price index changes
- PDP issues Invitation to Tender for pensions dashboard digital architecture
- Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland
- Charity Commission for Northern Ireland changes charity registration process
- HMRC Manuals Tracker
- International
- European Commission to oppose UK accession to Lugano Convention
- FATF and G20 ACWG hold joint meeting to improve beneficial ownership transparency
- OECD Secretary-General updated Tax Report
- Additional Private Client updates this week
- Agency—undisclosed commission—rescission—whether fiduciary relationship required (Wood v Commercial First Business)
- Continuing duties after Walsham—limitation and the pitfalls of delay (Equitas v Sande Investments)
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedent
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Private Client weekly highlights includes: (1) The Law Commission consults on modernising trust law and reopens its Wills reform project; (2) Stephen Hoey v HMRC, in which the Upper Tribunal ruled on several issues, including the motive defence under the transfer of assets abroad regime, where a UK contractor with offshore employer providing services to UK end-users was remunerated through EBT arrangements; (3) Lin v Gudmundsson (a bankrupt) and others, in which the court considered its power to annul a bankruptcy order in the context of divorce proceedings; (4) The Charity Commission seeks views on revisions to responsible investments guidance; (5) Ugolor v Ugolor, which offers guidance on the Court’s appointment of an administrator pending suit under section 117(1) of the Senior Courts Act 1981; (6) Wood v Commercial First Business in which the Court of Appeal held that it was neither necessary nor desirable to find a fiduciary duty in order to grant civil remedies for the payment of a bribe or secret commission, and (7) a reminder about our Customer Survey on UK/EU Divergence.
