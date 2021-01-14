- Private Client weekly highlights—14 January 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Retained EU law—a guide for the perplexed
- Relevant separation agreement law—a guide for the perplexed
- Comment—EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement provisions on human rights
- National Insurance and social security—Brexit transition guidance reissued post-IP completion day
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 11 January
- Probate
- The court’s jurisdiction over foreign property inherited by a child (Re AC (a child))
- Probate—HMCTS publishes Form PA17 for renunciation by legal professionals
- Interpretation of Will governed by domicile
- Trusts
- Trustee challenges appointment on appeal—is a trustee’s appointment automatic and is partial rescission available after undue influence? (McKay v Wesley)
- Elderly and vulnerable clients
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—guidance on visiting care homes in England updated
- Universal Credit (Transitional Provisions) (Claimants previously entitled to a severe disability premium) Amendment Regulations 2021
- Spouses, civil partners and cohabitants
- Setting aside divorce decrees due to fraud and procedural irregularity (Shahzad v Mazher)
- Family disputes—Brexit transition guidance reissued post-IP completion day
- UK taxes for Private Client
- Partial closure notice must state tax due (HMRC v Embiricos)
- EU parliament members press for higher UK tax standards
- New form SDLT1
- Tax avoidance, evasion and non-compliance
- FTT applies Ramsay to defeat loss creation scheme (Padfield v HMRC)
- UK seizes penthouse and Porsche in unexplained wealth order case
- Heritage property, landed estates and farming families
- Conditional exemption relaxation of rules continues to April 2021
- UK government announces expansion of Dormant Asset Scheme
- Pensions, insurance and tax efficient investments
- Reform to the Retail Prices Index (RPI) Methodology—change is coming for pension schemes and savers
- New powers given to Pensions Regulator will not be retrospective
- Charity and philanthropy
- Charity sector guidance updated amid new coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown
- Digital assets and crypto-assets
- HMT launches consultation and call for evidence on regulation of cryptoassets and stablecoins
- Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland
- Direct Payments to Farmers and Rural Affairs (Miscellaneous Amendments etc) (Wales) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- HMRC Manuals tracker
- International
- Trustee surrender of discretion when conflicted (Representation of V Trustees Ltd (Formerly G Trustees Ltd) re K and N Trusts)
- Transfer of assets abroad (HMRC v Rialas)
- HMRC succeeds on corporate residence—Court of Appeal reverses Upper Tribunal’s decision (Revenue and Customs Commissioners v Development Securities)
- Top French court orders tax fraud retrial for art dealer
- Additional Private Client updates this week
- Amendments to pleadings where dishonesty is alleged (Toorani v Toorani)
- Civil Justice Council consults on amendments to guideline hourly rates
- Execution of deeds in property transactions—the current climate
Article summary
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Re AC (a child, which concerned the court’s jurisdiction over foreign property inherited by a child; (2) McKay v Wesley, which considered whether a trustee’s appointment is automatic and whether partial rescission is available after undue influence; (3) HMCTS publishes Form PA17 for renunciation by legal professionals named in a Will as an executor and who are a partner, member, shareholder or director in a firm; (4) the FTT’s decision in Padfield that arrangements entered into by the taxpayers fell ‘fairly and squarely’ within the Ramsay principle and therefore did not create the losses that they were designed to achieve; (5) HMRC v Embiricos, a decision of the UT which brings much needed clarity to the scope of the partial closure notice rules, particularly in the context of domicile enquires; (6) HMT’s consultation and call for evidence on regulation of cryptoassets and stablecoins; (7) Representation of V Trustees Ltd (Formerly G Trustees Ltd) re K and N Trusts, in which the Jersey court permitted a trustee to surrender its discretion where it was conflicted; (8) Shahzad v Mazher, which concerned the setting aside of a divorce decree due to fraud and procedural irregularity, and (9) Further analysis of the legal consequences of the end of the Brexit transition period, including the meaning of ‘Retained EU law’.
