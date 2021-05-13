- Private Client weekly highlights—13 May 2021
- In this issue:
- Queen’s Speech 2021
- Queen’s Speech 2021—key themes and proposals
- Queen's Speech 2021—health and social care
- Queen’s Speech 2021: tax highlights — includes proposed new Charities Bill
- Queen’s Speech 2021—agriculture and animal welfare
- Queen’s Speech 2021— foreign affairs, defence and international development
- Queen's Speech 2021—digital, culture, media and sports
- Brexit
More...
- LIBE calls for European Commission to amend draft UK adequacy decisions
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 10 May
- Trusts
- Update to Trust Registration Service (TRS) guidance
- Powers of attorney and advance decisions
- OPG provides update on managing LPA registration delays
- Court of Protection
- Court of Protection declares P has capacity to engage in sexual relations in the context of an appropriate package of care and contact arrangements
- Court of Protection finds elderly gentleman, who is resistant to leaving hospital, to lack capacity to make decisions regarding his residence and care
- Elderly and vulnerable clients
- Councils hopeful that long-awaited plans to fix social care will be realised
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Age UK notes growing need for social care among elderly
- UK taxes for Private Client
- Treasury opens consultation on review of OTS
- SDLT—annuity did not prevent market value rule applying (M&M Builders v HMRC)
- CIOT referral to the Taxation Disciplinary Board is not subject to judicial review
- Updates on HMRC's Guidance
- Insolvency—Private Client
- DWP publishes guidance on ‘breathing spaces’ under the Debt Respite Scheme
- Insolvency Service announces new measures to extend DROs following consultation
- Charity and philanthropy
- Charity Commission’s consultation continuing despite related court case
- NCSC announces new training for small organisations and charities
- Contentious trusts and estates
- Banks v Goodfellow remains good law and has not been superseded by the Mental Capacity Act 2005 (Clitheroe, Re Probate)
- Construction and rectification of Wills (Eade v Hogg)
- Unsuccessful family provision claim by the adult children of the deceased (Miles and another v Shearer)
- Heritage property, landed estates and farming families
- VAT Notice 700/46: Agricultural Flat Rate Scheme
- Pensions, insurance and tax efficient investments
- IFS research considers when individuals should save for retirement
- HMRC Manuals tracker
- International
- DIFC Court of Appeal gives pioneering advisory judgment on trusts and foundations regimes
- FTT allows unilateral credit for US withholding tax when treaty relief did not apply (Aozora GMAC Investments v HMRC)
- Pension body eyes easing retirement plans transfer process
- OECD releases new report on inheritance taxes
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- LexTalk®Private Client: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- New Precedent
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklist
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
- Coming soon—LexisPSL EU Law
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) The Queen’s Speech 2021; (2) Further updates to the Trust Registration Service (TRS) guidance; (3) A local authority v A mother and others, a Court of Protection decision on the capacity of P to engage in sexual relations in the context of an appropriate package of care and contact arrangements; (4) The Treasury launches a Call for Evidence on the first five-year review of the Office of Tax Simplification; (5) M&M Builders v HMRC, in which the Upper Tribunal upheld the FTT ruling that an annuity did not prevent the SDLT market value rule under FA 2003, s 53 from applying to the transfer of a property to a connected party; (6) Clitheroe, Re Probate, which confirmed that Banks v Goodfellow remains good law and the test for assessing testamentary capacity and has not been superseded by the Mental Capacity Act 2005; (7) Eade v Hogg, which illustrates the practical approach which the courts will take to the construction and rectification of Will; (8) The OECD’s new report on inheritance taxes; (9) The DIFC Court of Appeal’s advisory judgment on trusts and foundations regimes, and (10) LexisPSL EU law, a new practice area.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.