Private Client weekly highlights—13 January 2022

Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) The MoJ has extended the remote witnessing of wills until 31 January 2024; (2) The Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (Amendment) Regulations 2022, which amend the rules concerning the registration of express trusts; (3) Embiricos v Revenue and Customs Commissioners, in which the Court of Appeal held that HMRC does not have power to issue a partial closure notice in respect of a domicile and remittance basis claim; (4) The Law Society expands its legal and regulatory blockchain guidance; (5) HMRC’s consultation on the OECD mandatory disclosure rules; (6) The appeal decision in Equiom v Velarde, which concerned the testamentary exercise of powers of appointment and highlights the importance of obtaining clear instructions from the testator as to whether they have any power of appointment under a settlement which are exercisable by Will, and (7) Her Royal Highness Haya Bint Al Hussein v His Highness Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and the lessons that can be learned from the ‘biggest British divorce settlement’. or to read the full analysis.