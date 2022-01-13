- Private Client weekly highlights—13 January 2022
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 10 January 2022
- Wills
- Remote witnessing of wills extended until 31 January 2024
- Probate
- Fee for grant application increased and aligned for professional and lay applicants from 26 January 2022
- Trusts
More...
- Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (Amendment) Regulations 2022
- Court of Protection
- Court of Protection finds it to be in best interests of young man to receive the COVID-19 vaccination contrary to his parents’ wishes (Royal Borough of Greenwich v IOSK)
- Elderly and vulnerable clients
- Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) (Amendment) (Coronavirus) (No 2) Regulations 2022
- UK taxes for Private Client
- HMRC Stakeholder Digest: 6 January 2022
- HMRC updates CGT manual for UK property returns
- Court of Appeal held HMRC does not have power to issue a PCN in respect of a domicile and remittance basis claim (Embiricos v Revenue and Customs Commissioners)
- Tax avoidance, evasion and non-compliance
- HMRC consultation on the OECD mandatory disclosure rules
- Digital assets and crypto-assets
- Law Society expands legal and regulatory blockchain guidance
- Digital assets as transactional power
- Contentious trusts and estates
- Testamentary exercise of powers of appointment (Equiom v Velarde)
- High Court dismisses stepdaughter’s Will challenges
- Heritage property, landed estates and farming families
- Defra publishes its expected outcomes for new land management schemes
- Defra publishes details of Landscape Recovery and Local Nature Recovery schemes
- Pensions, insurance and tax efficient investments
- DWP introduces measures to remove flat fees for small pension pots
- Government eyes ban on flat fees for small pension pots
- Interest rate change reduces pension deficits by £72bn
- PPF survey shows retirement savers lack understanding
- Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland
- OPG Scotland retracts decision for professional guardians’ remuneration awards to include VAT
- Welsh Parliament consults on Bill to modify Welsh Tax Acts
- HMRC Manuals tracker
- International
- New year, new visa routes
- Additional Private Client updates this week
- HM Land Registry updates Practice Guides 6 and 19
- Lessons from the ‘biggest British divorce settlement’ (Her Royal Highness Haya Bint Al Hussein v His Highness Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum)
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- LexTalk®Private Client: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- New and updated content
- New Precedent
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedents
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) The MoJ has extended the remote witnessing of wills until 31 January 2024; (2) The Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (Amendment) Regulations 2022, which amend the rules concerning the registration of express trusts; (3) Embiricos v Revenue and Customs Commissioners, in which the Court of Appeal held that HMRC does not have power to issue a partial closure notice in respect of a domicile and remittance basis claim; (4) The Law Society expands its legal and regulatory blockchain guidance; (5) HMRC’s consultation on the OECD mandatory disclosure rules; (6) The appeal decision in Equiom v Velarde, which concerned the testamentary exercise of powers of appointment and highlights the importance of obtaining clear instructions from the testator as to whether they have any power of appointment under a settlement which are exercisable by Will, and (7) Her Royal Highness Haya Bint Al Hussein v His Highness Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and the lessons that can be learned from the ‘biggest British divorce settlement’.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.