Private Client weekly highlights—12 August 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) a major update to the MyHMCTS online probate service; (2) Hewavisenti v Wickramsinghe, in which the court ordered specific performance of a settlement agreement following resistance to its operation by the defendants; (3) Ingenious Games, in which the Court of Appeal restored the First-tier Tax Tribunal decisions that the film partnerships were trading and doing so with a view to a profit; (4) new HMRC guidance on reporting of coronavirus (COVID-19) grants and support payments on tax returns; (5) HMRC’s finding that there is no evidence of family investment companies being widely used to avoid tax; (6) Court of Appeal decision in Bishop of Leeds v Dixon Coles & Gill, in which it was held that innocent solicitors can rely on the six-year limitation period for breach of trust in relation to their client account, even where their partner was in fraudulent breach of trust; and (7) In the matter of the Avocado Trust, in which the Jersey court unwound a de-enveloping arrangement which potentially fell foul of FA 2003, s 75A. or to read the full analysis.