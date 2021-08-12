menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Private Client

Legal News

Private Client weekly highlights—12 August 2021

Published on: 12 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Private Client weekly highlights—12 August 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 9 August 2021
  • Probate
  • MyHMCTS Online probate service forthcoming update
  • Updated Form PA1S: Find a Will or probate document published
  • Trusts
  • Specific performance of a settlement agreement ordered (Hewavisenti and another v Wickramsinghe and another)
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) a major update to the MyHMCTS online probate service; (2) Hewavisenti v Wickramsinghe, in which the court ordered specific performance of a settlement agreement following resistance to its operation by the defendants; (3) Ingenious Games, in which the Court of Appeal restored the First-tier Tax Tribunal decisions that the film partnerships were trading and doing so with a view to a profit; (4) new HMRC guidance on reporting of coronavirus (COVID-19) grants and support payments on tax returns; (5) HMRC’s finding that there is no evidence of family investment companies being widely used to avoid tax; (6) Court of Appeal decision in Bishop of Leeds v Dixon Coles & Gill, in which it was held that innocent solicitors can rely on the six-year limitation period for breach of trust in relation to their client account, even where their partner was in fraudulent breach of trust; and (7) In the matter of the Avocado Trust, in which the Jersey court unwound a de-enveloping arrangement which potentially fell foul of FA 2003, s 75A. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representationFraud by false representationFraud by false representation applies to a broader range of conduct than the offences under the preceding legislation (the Theft Act 1968 (TA 1968)). No gain or loss need actually be made, and no deception need operate on the mind of the

Mortgagees and tenants

Mortgagees and tenants

Mortgagee’s consent to grant of leaseIf a property is subject to a mortgage that prohibits leasing without the mortgagee’s consent, then written evidence of consent must be obtained prior to completion of the lease. On the grant of an underlease, mortgagee’s consent in respect of any mortgage over

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is madeStatutory declaration of solvencyA company enters voluntary liquidation when the members of the company vote to do so by a special resolution. For more information, see Practice Note: What is a

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)Note:•this Practice Note gives specific guidance on matters proceeding in the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) under the provisions set out in CPR 60, CPR PD 60 and the TCC Guide. As these provisions are additional to the general

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More