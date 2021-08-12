- Private Client weekly highlights—12 August 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 9 August 2021
- Probate
- MyHMCTS Online probate service forthcoming update
- Updated Form PA1S: Find a Will or probate document published
- Trusts
- Specific performance of a settlement agreement ordered (Hewavisenti and another v Wickramsinghe and another)
More...
- UK taxes for Private Client
- Court of Appeal restores first instance decision on trading with a view to profit (Ingenious Games v HMRC)
- Reporting coronavirus (COVID-19) grants and support payments
- HMRC guidance: CJRS update
- Family businesses and ownership structures
- Family investment companies unlikely tax dodge, HMRC says
- Insolvency—Private Client
- Decision to refuse to order relief in respect of a preference upheld on appeal (Re Peter Herbert Fowlds)
- Contentious trusts and estates
- Solicitors-trustees—limitation (Bishop of Leeds v Dixon Coles & Gill)
- Baroness successful in fraud claim against advisor
- Pensions, insurance and tax efficient investments
- FCA publishes Decision Notice against financial adviser for failings in relation to pension transfer advice
- HMRC Manuals tracker
- International
- Jersey court unwinds de-enveloping arrangement which potentially fell foul of FA 2003, s 75A (In the matter of the Avocado Trust)
- IOM court rules on trust protectors and the exercise of trustee powers (Mazzoleni v Summerhill Trust Company (Isle of Man Ltd))
- Judicial review proceedings concerning the construction of Extra-Statutory Concession ESC B18 (Murphy and Linnett v HMRC)
- OECD publishes new ‘harmful tax practices’ peer review conclusions
- USA: tax treaties
- Home Office extends protection to late applicants of EUSS
- Additional Private Client updates this week
- Amendments to Family Procedure Rules 2010 Practice Directions and new application form for contempt proceedings
- HMCTS divorce portal to be mandatory from 13 September 2021
- HM Land Registry updates Practice Guides 19 and 50
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) spurs financial services uptake of new tech for AML
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- LexTalk®Private Client: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) a major update to the MyHMCTS online probate service; (2) Hewavisenti v Wickramsinghe, in which the court ordered specific performance of a settlement agreement following resistance to its operation by the defendants; (3) Ingenious Games, in which the Court of Appeal restored the First-tier Tax Tribunal decisions that the film partnerships were trading and doing so with a view to a profit; (4) new HMRC guidance on reporting of coronavirus (COVID-19) grants and support payments on tax returns; (5) HMRC’s finding that there is no evidence of family investment companies being widely used to avoid tax; (6) Court of Appeal decision in Bishop of Leeds v Dixon Coles & Gill, in which it was held that innocent solicitors can rely on the six-year limitation period for breach of trust in relation to their client account, even where their partner was in fraudulent breach of trust; and (7) In the matter of the Avocado Trust, in which the Jersey court unwound a de-enveloping arrangement which potentially fell foul of FA 2003, s 75A.
