- Private Client weekly highlights—11 November 2021
Article summary
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) The Law Society requests responses to survey on use of video-witnessing of wills; (2) Partington v Rossiter, in which the Court of Appeal found that a testator who used the term ‘UK’ in his Will intended that Will to deal with his assets in Jersey as well as in England and Wales; (3) CPS v Aquila in which the Supreme Court has re-affirmed the existing law on illegality and attribution of directors’ wrongdoing to their companies; (4) Hargreaves Property Holdings v HMRC, in which the First-tier Tribunal held that interest paid by a UK resident borrower on recurring loans was UK source yearly interest; (5) The Economic Crime (Anti-Money Laundering) Levy; (6) The Pensions Regulator issues guidance on trustees’ new powers to halt suspicious pension transfers, and (7) Sismey v Salandron, a landmark case on section 11 of the Inheritance (Provision for Family and Dependants) Act 1975 which has significant consequences for estate, family and insolvency law.
