Private Client weekly highlights—11 November 2021

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) The Law Society requests responses to survey on use of video-witnessing of wills; (2) Partington v Rossiter, in which the Court of Appeal found that a testator who used the term ‘UK’ in his Will intended that Will to deal with his assets in Jersey as well as in England and Wales; (3) CPS v Aquila in which the Supreme Court has re-affirmed the existing law on illegality and attribution of directors’ wrongdoing to their companies; (4) Hargreaves Property Holdings v HMRC, in which the First-tier Tribunal held that interest paid by a UK resident borrower on recurring loans was UK source yearly interest; (5) The Economic Crime (Anti-Money Laundering) Levy; (6) The Pensions Regulator issues guidance on trustees’ new powers to halt suspicious pension transfers, and (7) Sismey v Salandron, a landmark case on section 11 of the Inheritance (Provision for Family and Dependants) Act 1975 which has significant consequences for estate, family and insolvency law. or to read the full analysis.