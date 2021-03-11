- Private Client weekly highlights—11 March 2021
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—Commons briefing examines visiting, working, and living in the EU
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 8 March 2021
- Probate
- High Court decides Norwegian law of deferred probate does not apply to Welsh woman’s estate (Rokkan v Rokkan)
- Trusts
- HMLR amends section 4.4.4.1 of PG1 to clarify existing practice
- Elderly and vulnerable clients
- Do the DHSC’s plans for integration improve health and social care for all?
- DHSC updates guidance on care home patients receiving visitors amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- DHSC published guidance for care home visiting reopening amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Social Security (Claims and Payments, Employment and Support Allowance, Personal Independence Payment and Universal Credit) (Telephone and Video Assessment) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Spouses, civil partners and cohabitants
- 2021 Bridget Lindley memorial lecture by Lady Hale
- UK taxes for Private Client
- Claiming entrepreneurs’ relief and the duration of the qualifying beneficiary’s interest (HMRC v The Quentin Skinner 2005 Settlement L and others)
- HMRC agrees that the spouse exemption can apply to trust assets treated as the settlor’s under gift with reservation of benefit (GROB) rules
- Rates of Stamp Duty Land Tax for non-UK residents
- ATED chargeable amounts from 1 April 2021
- SI 2021/224 The Major Sporting Events (Income Tax Exemption) Regulations 2021
- Tax avoidance, evasion and non-compliance
- Purposive interpretation and the settlements legislation (Clipperton v HMRC)
- Closure notice applications denied (Eastern Power Networks plc and others v HMRC)
- Tackling promoters of tax avoidance
- CC/FS44: information notices: enablers of defeated tax avoidance
- 2020–21 Budget and Finance Bill
- Spring Budget 2021—Reaction from private client practitioners
- Spring Budget 2021—views from the market
- Finance Bill 2021 published
- Law Society responds to Spring Budget 2021
- Family businesses and ownership structures
- Enterprise Management Incentives: call for evidence
- New loan scheme to aid businesses hit by coronavirus pandemic.
- Pensions, insurance and tax efficient investments
- Enhanced protection against a lifetime allowance charge
- HMRC updates on pension schemes in Newsletter 128
- Insolvency—Private Client
- Redactions question whether a deed of assignment was validly executed (Re Anthony Leslie Hancock)
- Contentious trusts and estates
- Does your Will do what you want? If not, don’t rely on a deathbed gift (Davey v Bailey)
- Court of Protection
- Court of Protection orders transfer of severely agoraphobic woman to hospital due to complications during home birth
- Court of Protection authorises elective caesarean section against patient’s wishes
- Digital assets and crypto-assets
- AML rules and the evolving technology of virtual assets
- Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland
- Temporary increase to the nil rate band of LTT extended in Wales
- HMRC Manuals tracker
- International
- New statement of changes in Immigration Rules—HC 1248
- European Commission opens consultation period on DAC initiative to counter tax fraud and evasion
- Additional Private Client updates this week
- Joint Committee on Human Rights urges against reform of the Human Rights Act 1998
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Rokkan v Rokkan, in which the High Court decided that the Norwegian law of deferred probate did not apply to the estate of an individual domiciled at death in England and Wales; (2) Davey v Bailey, a case which illustrates the danger of relying on deathbed gifts; (3) Spring Budget 2021 and the reaction of private client and tax practitioners, as well as the publication of Finance Bill 2021; (4) The 2021 Bridget Lindley memorial lecture by Lady Hale: What do we mean by a family?; (5) HMRC v The Quentin Skinner 2005 Settlement L and others, which considered the conditions for entrepreneurs’ relief on the disposal of trust business assets; (6) Clipperton v HMRC, on purposive interpretation and the settlements legislation contained in ITTOIA 2005; (7) Re Anthony Leslie Hancock which provides guidance on the extent to which a document should be redacted on the grounds of security or confidentiality, and (8) The European Commission opens a consultation period on a DAC initiative to counter tax fraud and evasion.
