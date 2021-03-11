Private Client weekly highlights—11 March 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Rokkan v Rokkan, in which the High Court decided that the Norwegian law of deferred probate did not apply to the estate of an individual domiciled at death in England and Wales; (2) Davey v Bailey, a case which illustrates the danger of relying on deathbed gifts; (3) Spring Budget 2021 and the reaction of private client and tax practitioners, as well as the publication of Finance Bill 2021; (4) The 2021 Bridget Lindley memorial lecture by Lady Hale​: What do we mean by a family?; (5) HMRC v The Quentin Skinner 2005 Settlement L and others, which considered the conditions for entrepreneurs’ relief on the disposal of trust business assets; (6) Clipperton v HMRC, on purposive interpretation and the settlements legislation contained in ITTOIA 2005; (7) Re Anthony Leslie Hancock which provides guidance on the extent to which a document should be redacted on the grounds of security or confidentiality, and (8) The European Commission opens a consultation period on a DAC initiative to counter tax fraud and evasion. or to read the full analysis.