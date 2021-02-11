Private Client weekly highlights—11 February 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Private Client weekly highlights includes: (1) OPG advice on LPAs and the COVID-19 vaccine; (2) Clipperton and another v HMRC, decision about the application of the Ramsay principle and the settlements legislation to a ‘dividend replacement scheme’; (3) Kumar v Hellard, which concerned the incapacity of debtor in bankruptcy proceedings; (4) Wickham v Riley, in which a family provision claim was permitted out of time following earlier discontinuance; (5) Gosden v Halliwell Landau, where the failure to register a restriction as part of IHT planning resulted in an award of £985,000 against the deceased’s legal advisers; (6) The OSCR announces a project to reactivate Scottish charitable trusts; (7) Kea Investments Ltd v Watsonin which the Royal Court of Jersey refused execution against a beneficiary’s interest under a discretionary trust; (8) HMRC shares information on the new SDLT surcharge for non-UK residents buying property in England and Northern Ireland, and (9) Tyler v Paul Carr Estate Agents, in which the court declared a ‘No DSS’ policy as unlawful. or to read the full analysis.