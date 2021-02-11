- Private Client weekly highlights—11 February 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—IfG publishes paper on managing UK-EU relationship
- UK ‘does not meet conditions’ for data adequacy, EU parliamentary committee says
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 8 February
- Probate
- HMCTS Probate helpline
- Powers of attorney and advance decisions
- Office of the Public Guardian advice on LPAs and the COVID-19 vaccine
- Elderly and vulnerable clients
- DHSC announces free PPE for unpaid carers amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- UK taxes for Private Client
- SDLT due in respect of cash payment rather than annuity (Hannah & Hodgson v HMRC)
- Tenant Farmers Association suggests restricting IHT agricultural relief to exclude short leases
- Making Self Assessment payments including Class 2 National Insurance contributions
- SI 2021/92 The Taxation of Coronavirus Support Payments Regulations 2021
- Non-UK residents buying property in England and Northern Ireland
- Tax avoidance, evasion and non-compliance
- Application of the Ramsay principle and the settlements legislation to a ‘dividend replacement scheme’ (Clipperton and another v HMRC)
- Evaluation of HMRC’s implementation of powers, obligations and safeguards
- Family businesses and ownership structures
- Treasury announces more flexibility for Bounce Back Loan repayment
- Pensions, insurance and tax efficient investments
- PSIG appeals to HMRC for change to ‘unfair’ tax charges imposed on pension scam victims
- Insolvency—private client
- Incapacity of debtor in bankruptcy proceedings
- Insolvency Service publishes guidance on monitoring insolvency practitioners
- Contentious trusts and estates
- Family provision claim permitted out of time following earlier discontinuance (Wickham v Riley)
- Failure to register restriction costs law firm nearly £1m in negligence claim
- Williams and another v Simm and others
- Court of Protection
- Court of Protection approves plan to return incapacitated lady to her home country
- Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland
- OSCR announces project to reactivate Scottish charitable trusts
- Scotland announces emergency PoA submission measures amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- WRA publishes suite of guidance on LTT and LDT
- HMRC Manuals tracker
- International
- Global Talent concession extended for scientists researching coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HMRC shares information on the new SDLT surcharge for non-UK residents buying property in England and Northern Ireland
- Jersey court refuses execution against beneficiary’s interest under a discretionary trust (Kea Investments Ltd v Watson)
- Additional Private Client updates this week
- ‘No DSS’ policy declared unlawful (Tyler v Paul Carr Estate Agents)
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedents
- Updated Checklist
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Private Client weekly highlights includes: (1) OPG advice on LPAs and the COVID-19 vaccine; (2) Clipperton and another v HMRC, decision about the application of the Ramsay principle and the settlements legislation to a ‘dividend replacement scheme’; (3) Kumar v Hellard, which concerned the incapacity of debtor in bankruptcy proceedings; (4) Wickham v Riley, in which a family provision claim was permitted out of time following earlier discontinuance; (5) Gosden v Halliwell Landau, where the failure to register a restriction as part of IHT planning resulted in an award of £985,000 against the deceased’s legal advisers; (6) The OSCR announces a project to reactivate Scottish charitable trusts; (7) Kea Investments Ltd v Watsonin which the Royal Court of Jersey refused execution against a beneficiary’s interest under a discretionary trust; (8) HMRC shares information on the new SDLT surcharge for non-UK residents buying property in England and Northern Ireland, and (9) Tyler v Paul Carr Estate Agents, in which the court declared a ‘No DSS’ policy as unlawful.
