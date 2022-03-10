- Private Client weekly highlights—10 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Ukraine crisis
- Brexit
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Expiry of the Coronavirus Act’s temporary provisions
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 7 March 2022
- Spotlight—Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill 2022
- Government expedites legislation on a register of overseas entities that own UK property in its Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill 2022
- Unexplained wealth orders in the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill
More...
- Understanding the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill
- Probate
- Q&A—HMCTS working together with practitioners to avoid delays to probate applications
- Trusts
- ESG investment—a trustee’s perspective
- Fiduciary duties and whether they can be contractually waived (Floreat Investment Management Ltd v Benjamin Churchill and others)
- Court of Protection
- Elderly and vulnerable clients
- Court holds claimant’s wife has capacity to act as litigation friend for husband who lacked capacity in conveyancing transaction (Shirazi (by his litigation friend) v Susa Holdings Establishment (an Anstalt organised under the laws of the Principality of Liechtenstein) and another company)
- High Court dismisses challenge to DWP’s failure to uplift legacy benefits in line with Universal Credit: (T & others, R (On the Application Of) v Secretary of State for Work And Pensions)
- UK taxes for Private Client
- FTT rules on mechanics of calculating top slicing relief (Judges (as representative for the late R Young) v HMRC)
- Updated HMRC Guidance on follower notices and accelerated payments
- Tax avoidance, evasion and non-compliance
- HMT updates Russian financial sanctions guidance
- STEP publishes guidance note on Russia sanctions
- FATF amends Recommendation 24 obligation to prevent the misuse of legal persons for ML/TF
- Charity and philanthropy
- Valuation of a gift of shares to charity requires exhaustive consideration (Dwan v Revenue & Customs Commissioners)
- Pensions, insurance and tax efficient investments
- Mayor of London estimates that 96,000 Londoners are not claiming their pension credit
- UK’s largest pension fund joins exit from Russian assets
- TPR tells trustees to book pension guide slots early
- Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland
- CIOT response: LBTT—additional Dwelling Supplement
- Scottish Law Commission publishes report on work undertaken in 2021
- Carbon credit trading guide for Scottish agriculture landlords and tenants issued
- HMRC Manuals tracker
- International
- Jersey passes new laws on marriage and civil partnerships
- Parental responsibility includes authority to contract to sell a minor’s foreign property (with court approval) (Re B (a child))
- Additional Private Client updates this week
- Dormant Assets Act 2022
- Legal professional privilege: the use of documents obtained in proceedings in other jurisdictions (Suppipat v Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Ltd)
- New divorce law could hit pensions, report warns
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- LexTalk®Private Client: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- New Checklist
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) The implications of the expiry of the Coronavirus Act’s temporary provisions; (2) Q&A on the common reasons for delays in probate applications and how practitioners can avoid them; (3) ESG investment—a trustee’s perspective; (4) FTT rules on mechanics of calculating top slicing relief (Judges (as representative for the late R Young) v HMRC); (5) Dwan v Revenue & Customs Commissioners, which concerned the valuation of a gift of shares to charity; (6) Re B (a child), which held that parental responsibility includes the authority to contract to sell a minor’s foreign property; (7) Suppipat v Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Ltd, which provides a clear summary and analysis of the relevant case law considering privilege and confidentiality in the context of cross-jurisdictional issues, and (8) A spotlight on the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill 2022.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.