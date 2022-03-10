LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Private Client weekly highlights—10 March 2022

Published on: 10 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Ukraine crisis
  • Brexit
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Expiry of the Coronavirus Act’s temporary provisions
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 7 March 2022
  • Spotlight—Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill 2022
  • Government expedites legislation on a register of overseas entities that own UK property in its Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill 2022
  • Unexplained wealth orders in the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill
Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) The implications of the expiry of the Coronavirus Act’s temporary provisions; (2) Q&A on the common reasons for delays in probate applications and how practitioners can avoid them; (3) ESG investment—a trustee’s perspective; (4) FTT rules on mechanics of calculating top slicing relief (Judges (as representative for the late R Young) v HMRC); (5) Dwan v Revenue & Customs Commissioners, which concerned the valuation of a gift of shares to charity; (6) Re B (a child), which held that parental responsibility includes the authority to contract to sell a minor’s foreign property; (7) Suppipat v Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Ltd, which provides a clear summary and analysis of the relevant case law considering privilege and confidentiality in the context of cross-jurisdictional issues, and (8) A spotlight on the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill 2022. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

