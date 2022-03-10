Private Client weekly highlights—10 March 2022

Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) The implications of the expiry of the Coronavirus Act’s temporary provisions; (2) Q&A on the common reasons for delays in probate applications and how practitioners can avoid them; (3) ESG investment—a trustee’s perspective; (4) FTT rules on mechanics of calculating top slicing relief (Judges (as representative for the late R Young) v HMRC); (5) Dwan v Revenue & Customs Commissioners, which concerned the valuation of a gift of shares to charity; (6) Re B (a child), which held that parental responsibility includes the authority to contract to sell a minor’s foreign property; (7) Suppipat v Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Ltd, which provides a clear summary and analysis of the relevant case law considering privilege and confidentiality in the context of cross-jurisdictional issues, and (8) A spotlight on the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill 2022. or to read the full analysis.