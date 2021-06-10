Private Client weekly highlights—10 June 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) YC, Re [2021] EWCOP 34, in which the Court of Protection reviewed the law and procedure surrounding standard authorisations; (2) The Office of Tax Simplification announces that it will review the potential for moving the end of the tax year to 31 March; (3) E.ON UK plc v HMRC, in which the FTT held that lump sum payments for agreement to increased pension contributions were taxable earnings; (4) Smith v Michelmores Trust Corp Ltd, in which the Court refused to approve an appointment to a beneficiary who was an undischarged bankrupt, which would be a fraud on the power; (5) Gammell v HM Revenue & Customs, which held that the taxpayer had acted promptly and reasonably once he became aware that he could make a late application for enhanced protection; (6) Three articles in the Trust Law International journal on trusts and cryptoassets, the 'prudence' test for trustees in pension scheme investment, and whether the concept of 'financial hardship' has made redundant the relief of poverty as a charitable purpose, and (7) The European Commission launches a consultation on its initiative to fight the use of shell entities. or to read the full analysis.