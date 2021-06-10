menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Private Client

Legal News

Private Client weekly highlights—10 June 2021

Private Client weekly highlights—10 June 2021
Published on: 10 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Private Client weekly highlights—10 June 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 7 June
  • Probate
  • HMCTS responds to feedback regarding issues with probate service
  • HMCTS updates Form PA17
  • Trusts
  • The 'prudence' test for trustees in pension scheme investment
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) YC, Re [2021] EWCOP 34, in which the Court of Protection reviewed the law and procedure surrounding standard authorisations; (2) The Office of Tax Simplification announces that it will review the potential for moving the end of the tax year to 31 March; (3) E.ON UK plc v HMRC, in which the FTT held that lump sum payments for agreement to increased pension contributions were taxable earnings; (4) Smith v Michelmores Trust Corp Ltd, in which the Court refused to approve an appointment to a beneficiary who was an undischarged bankrupt, which would be a fraud on the power; (5) Gammell v HM Revenue & Customs, which held that the taxpayer had acted promptly and reasonably once he became aware that he could make a late application for enhanced protection; (6) Three articles in the Trust Law International journal on trusts and cryptoassets, the 'prudence' test for trustees in pension scheme investment, and whether the concept of 'financial hardship' has made redundant the relief of poverty as a charitable purpose, and (7) The European Commission launches a consultation on its initiative to fight the use of shell entities. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?This Practice Note explains what a third party debt order (TPDO) (previously known as garnishee orders) is as a means of enforcing a judgment debt, with reference to CPR 72. The order directs a third party who owes money to the judgment debtor to pay that

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?There is no single, universal answer to the question whether a particular organisation is treated, in law, as a public authority.Rather, on one hand the courts have developed case law on which bodies are subject to administrative law through the judicial review procedure;

False imprisonment

False imprisonment

False imprisonmentLiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary

Common law offence of false imprisonment

Common law offence of false imprisonment

Common law offence of false imprisonmentThe offence of false imprisonmentFalse imprisonment is a common law offence but it is more common as a civil action in tort (see Practice Note: False imprisonment).It is triable only on indictment. It may be classified in class 2A, 2B or 3 in accordance with

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More