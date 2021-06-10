- Private Client weekly highlights—10 June 2021
- Brexit
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 7 June
- Probate
- HMCTS responds to feedback regarding issues with probate service
- HMCTS updates Form PA17
- Trusts
- The 'prudence' test for trustees in pension scheme investment
- Court of Protection
- Court of Protection holds that further forced treatment is not in the best interests of anorexia nervosa sufferer
- Family courts find that residential care placement is in best interests of vulnerable young woman despite challenge by her family
- Court of Protection refuses appeal in respect of challenge to standard authorisation (YC, Re [2021] EWCOP 34)
- UK taxes for Private Client
- Lump sum payments for agreement to increased pension contributions were taxable earnings (E.ON UK plc v HMRC)
- Government responds to Treasury Committee’s ‘Tax after Coronavirus’ report
- Tax avoidance, evasion and non-compliance
- Clamping down on promoters of tax avoidance: Law Society response
- OTS to review potential for moving the end of the tax year
- Validity of an information notice (Avonside Roofing Ltd v HMRC)
- Budget and Finance Bills
- Finance Act 2021 receives Royal Assent
- Digital assets and crypto-assets
- Trusts of cryptoassets
- Charity and philanthropy
- Has the concept of 'financial hardship' made redundant relief of poverty as a charitable purpose?
- Contentious trusts and estates
- Court refuses to approve appointment to undischarged bankrupt, which would be a fraud on the power (Smith v Michelmores Trust Corp Ltd)
- Costs decision in claim for directions where court refused to approve capital appointment
- Independent administrator appointed in executor dispute
- Heritage property, landed estates and farming families
- Defra publishes guidance on Sustainable Farming Incentive pilot
- Pensions, insurance and tax efficient investments
- Taxpayer acted promptly and reasonably once aware he could make late application for enhanced protection (Gammell v HM Revenue & Customs)
- MaPS launches Beta version of MoneyHelper site
- HMRC Manuals tracker
- International
- European Commission launches consultation on initiative to fight the use of shell entities
- Jurisdiction challenge to a claim to recover an informal debt (Winslet and others v The Estate of Andreas Gisel)
- Commission publishes decision on new SCCs for transfers outside the EEA
- Additional Private Client updates this week
- Commencement date of 6 April 2022 announced for the Divorce, Dissolution and Separation Act 2020
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) YC, Re [2021] EWCOP 34, in which the Court of Protection reviewed the law and procedure surrounding standard authorisations; (2) The Office of Tax Simplification announces that it will review the potential for moving the end of the tax year to 31 March; (3) E.ON UK plc v HMRC, in which the FTT held that lump sum payments for agreement to increased pension contributions were taxable earnings; (4) Smith v Michelmores Trust Corp Ltd, in which the Court refused to approve an appointment to a beneficiary who was an undischarged bankrupt, which would be a fraud on the power; (5) Gammell v HM Revenue & Customs, which held that the taxpayer had acted promptly and reasonably once he became aware that he could make a late application for enhanced protection; (6) Three articles in the Trust Law International journal on trusts and cryptoassets, the 'prudence' test for trustees in pension scheme investment, and whether the concept of 'financial hardship' has made redundant the relief of poverty as a charitable purpose, and (7) The European Commission launches a consultation on its initiative to fight the use of shell entities.
