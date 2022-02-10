- Private Client weekly highlights—10 February 2022
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 7 February 2022
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Extra month to report overclaimed COVID-19 grants
- Court of Protection
- Court of Protection decides balance is in favour of public interest to hear proceedings concerning vulnerable woman in public over concerns of privacy and impact on integrity of criminal trial
- Elderly and vulnerable clients
- EU consults on cross-border protection of vulnerable adults
- UK taxes for Private Client
- CIOT response to Mandatory Disclosure Rules
- HMRC revises late payment interest rates following BoE base rate increase
- SI 2022/102 The Stamp Duty and Stamp Duty Reserve Tax (LCH SA) Regulations 2022
- Calculation of CGT on sale of Swiss residential property accounting for currency fluctuations (Rawlings v HMRC)
- Insolvency—Private Client
- Commercial, civil fraud—knowing receipt of trust assets (Byers v The Saudi National Bank)
- Digital assets and cryptoassets
- Baking, staking, Tezos and trusts: crypto sale and repurchase transactions analysed by the High Court
- Charity and philanthropy
- Charities aspects of the Levelling Up White Paper
- Contentious trusts and estates
- Spouses, Children and Human Rights—interpretation of trust deeds (Goodrich v AB)
- Cohabitee relies on own dishonesty in Family provision claim (Jassal v Shah)
- High Court holds testator had capacity (Skillett v Skillett)
- High Court revokes letters of administration to step-children (Wilson v Spence)
- Heritage property, landed estates and farming families
- Lump Sum Exit Scheme introduced to help farmers exit industry
- Pensions, insurance and tax efficient investments
- DWP publishes auto-enrolment review analysis
- Pensions reform could boost annual UK savings by £1.2bn
- B&CE encourages value-for-money checks for online pension portals
- PLSA calls on government to ‘level up’ workplace pensions
- HMRC Manuals tracker
- International
- OECD consultation on the tax challenges of digitalisation: first building block under Pillar One
- Additional Private Client updates this week
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- LexTalk®Private Client: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- New Checklist
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Kent County Council v P , in which the Court of Protection decided that it was in the public interest to hear proceedings concerning a vulnerable woman in public; (2) The EU consultation on the cross-border protection of vulnerable adults; (3) Rawlings v HMRC, in which the FTT dismissed an appeal against HMRC’s calculation of CGT in relation to the sale of the taxpayers’ Swiss residential property which had been funded partly by a foreign currency mortgage; (4) Byers v The Saudi National Bank, which confirmed that it is a defence to a claim of knowing receipt if the recipient received good title to the trust assets under the law of the place where receipt took place; (5) Goodrich v AB, in which the court applied the Human Rights Act in interpreting trust deeds, in particular the terms ‘spouse’ and ‘child’, and (6) Jassal v Shah, where a cohabitee relied on their own dishonesty in a Family provision claim.
