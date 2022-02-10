LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Private Client weekly highlights—10 February 2022

Published on: 10 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Private Client weekly highlights—10 February 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 7 February 2022
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Extra month to report overclaimed COVID-19 grants
  • Court of Protection
  • Court of Protection decides balance is in favour of public interest to hear proceedings concerning vulnerable woman in public over concerns of privacy and impact on integrity of criminal trial
  • Elderly and vulnerable clients
  • EU consults on cross-border protection of vulnerable adults
Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Kent County Council v P , in which the Court of Protection decided that it was in the public interest to hear proceedings concerning a vulnerable woman in public; (2) The EU consultation on the cross-border protection of vulnerable adults; (3) Rawlings v HMRC, in which the FTT dismissed an appeal against HMRC’s calculation of CGT in relation to the sale of the taxpayers’ Swiss residential property which had been funded partly by a foreign currency mortgage; (4) Byers v The Saudi National Bank, which confirmed that it is a defence to a claim of knowing receipt if the recipient received good title to the trust assets under the law of the place where receipt took place; (5) Goodrich v AB, in which the court applied the Human Rights Act in interpreting trust deeds, in particular the terms ‘spouse’ and ‘child’, and (6) Jassal v Shah, where a cohabitee relied on their own dishonesty in a Family provision claim. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

