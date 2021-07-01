Private Client weekly highlights—1 July 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Re BetIndex Ltd, which provides guidance as to the interpretation of a deed of trust containing wording mandated by the UK Gambling Commission, and addresses several points which frequently arise in trust disputes in an insolvency context; (2) HMRC’s updated guidance on the UK Property reporting service and its interaction with self-assessment; (3) Punther Southall Governance Services Ltd v Hazlett, which concerns the liability of trustees for pension arrears; (4) Dhir v Flutter Entertainment, which had to decide whether the law of Dubai or the DIFC applied to a loan agreement, and whether a Quistclose trust had arisen in respect of monies loaned under the agreement, and (5) HM Land Registry’ guidance on the signatures which are acceptable for different types of document, including forms, deeds, restriction consents and certificates and an updated Practice Guide 73 (Statements of truth). or to read the full analysis.