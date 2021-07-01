- Private Client weekly highlights—1 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- European Commission adopts adequacy decisions for UK
- ICO responds to Commission’s approval of the UK’s adequacy decisions
- Brexit Bulletin—Specialised Committee on Citizens’ Rights fourth report on the implementation of residence rights published
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 28 June 2021
- Trusts
- No extra time for gamblers—the distribution of the Football Index trust fund (Re BetIndex Ltd)
- Elderly and vulnerable clients
- Government allots £250m to adult social care coronavirus (COVID-19) protections
- UK taxes for Private Client
- The UK Property reporting service and its interaction with self-assessment
- Insolvency—Private Client
- Insolvency (England and Wales) (Amendment) Rules 2021
- Charity and philanthropy
- Charity Commission issues formal regulatory alert on keeping people safe
- Contentious trusts and estates
- Principles set out in CPR PD 57AC are applied in mesothelioma claim (Jackman v Harold Firth & Son Ltd)
- Equiom (Isle of Man) Ltd and others v Velarde and others
- Heritage property, landed estates and farming families
- Defra programme to provide funding to support sustainable farm businesses
- Pensions, insurance and tax efficient investments
- HMRC updates stakeholders on latest pension scheme news with newsletter 130
- Trustees’ liability for pension arrears (Punther Southall Governance Services Ltd v Hazlett)
- HMRC Manuals tracker
- International
- Dubai/DIFC—applicable law/fiduciary relationship/Quistclose trust (Dhir v Flutter Entertainment)
- Additional Private Client updates this week
- HMLR publishes guidance on which signatures are acceptable in which documents
- HMLR updates Practice Guide 73 (Statements of truth)
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- LexTalk®Private Client: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
Article summary
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Re BetIndex Ltd, which provides guidance as to the interpretation of a deed of trust containing wording mandated by the UK Gambling Commission, and addresses several points which frequently arise in trust disputes in an insolvency context; (2) HMRC’s updated guidance on the UK Property reporting service and its interaction with self-assessment; (3) Punther Southall Governance Services Ltd v Hazlett, which concerns the liability of trustees for pension arrears; (4) Dhir v Flutter Entertainment, which had to decide whether the law of Dubai or the DIFC applied to a loan agreement, and whether a Quistclose trust had arisen in respect of monies loaned under the agreement, and (5) HM Land Registry’ guidance on the signatures which are acceptable for different types of document, including forms, deeds, restriction consents and certificates and an updated Practice Guide 73 (Statements of truth).
