Legal News

Private Client weekly highlights—1 July 2021

Published on: 01 July 2021
  • Private Client weekly highlights—1 July 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • European Commission adopts adequacy decisions for UK
  • ICO responds to Commission’s approval of the UK’s adequacy decisions
  • Brexit Bulletin—Specialised Committee on Citizens’ Rights fourth report on the implementation of residence rights published
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 28 June 2021
  • Trusts
  • No extra time for gamblers—the distribution of the Football Index trust fund (Re BetIndex Ltd)
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Re BetIndex Ltd, which provides guidance as to the interpretation of a deed of trust containing wording mandated by the UK Gambling Commission, and addresses several points which frequently arise in trust disputes in an insolvency context; (2) HMRC’s updated guidance on the UK Property reporting service and its interaction with self-assessment; (3) Punther Southall Governance Services Ltd v Hazlett, which concerns the liability of trustees for pension arrears; (4) Dhir v Flutter Entertainment, which had to decide whether the law of Dubai or the DIFC applied to a loan agreement, and whether a Quistclose trust had arisen in respect of monies loaned under the agreement, and (5) HM Land Registry’ guidance on the signatures which are acceptable for different types of document, including forms, deeds, restriction consents and certificates and an updated Practice Guide 73 (Statements of truth). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

