Private Client weekly highlights—1 April 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Allianz Global v Barclays Bank, which concerned breach of duty, transferred loss and standing to sue, including the standing of beneficiaries under a trust arrangement; (2) Womble Bond Dickinson Trust Company v GlennTrusts about the use of section 32 of the Trustee Act 1925 to benefit initial absolute beneficiaries; (3) Ware v Ware, in which rectification was granted where there had been a mistake as to the legal, and not just fiscal, consequences of changes to a trust; (4) Mundil-Williams v Williams, in which a Will drafting error gave rise to a dispute over knowledge and approval; (5) The Court of Protection’s introduction of e-filing for deprivation of liberty cases; (6) The Stingray Trust, which concerned the interpretation of the Cayman Islands’ firewall provisions in the Trusts Act (2021 Revision), and (7) Erlam v Edmonds Marshall McMahon, which held that a solicitors’ retainer must expressly provide for interim statute bills. or to read the full analysis.