- Private Client weekly highlights—1 April 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 29 March 2021
- Probate
- Law Society reports on HMCTS Probate service delays
- Trusts
- Pass it on: Breach of duty, transferred loss and standing to sue (Allianz Global v Barclays Bank)
- Trusts—use of section 32 of the Trustee Act 1925 (Womble Bond Dickinson Trust Company v Glenn)
- Rectification granted where changes to trust had unintended legal consequences
- SI 2021/392 The Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (Amendment) (High-Risk Countries) Regulations 2021
- UK taxes for Private Client
- CIOT calls for reform of two areas in the taxation of trusts
- Budget and Finance Bills
- Finance Bill to have second reading on 13 April 2021
- Finance Bill 2021—minor amendments to the off-payroll IR35 regime
- Heritage property, landed estates and farming families
- Agricultural Support (Miscellaneous Amendments) (Wales) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
- Pensions, insurance and tax efficient investments
- Expertise of the investor not relevant where adviser gives poor transfer advice
- WPC notes ‘woeful lack of online regulation’ of pension scam adverts
- SEC data transfer safe harbour raises questions for UK companies
- Nest announces multi-million green energy investment
- Pensions Ombudsman releases guidance on IFA referral
- Insolvency—Private Client
- Claim that administrators did not handle an administration of a company properly failed
- Contentious trusts and estates
- Will drafting error causes dispute over knowledge and approval (Mundil-Williams v Williams)
- Grant of administration pending suit (Ugolor v Ugolor)
- Witness declares affidavit of witnessing of Will untrue in High Court (The British University in Dubai v Ebrahimi)
- Court of Protection
- Court of Protection introduces e-filing for deprivation of liberty cases
- Court of Protection orders withdrawal of CANH from young woman in a vegetative state further to a suicide attempt
- Court of Protection makes decision relating to care package to support P’s return to her family home
- Court of Protection considers capacity to make decisions regarding foreign travel, contact with family and others, and social media and internet usage
- HMRC Manuals tracker
- International
- Interpretation of the Cayman Islands’ firewall provisions in the Trusts Act (2021 Revision)—The Stingray Trust
- Additional Private Client updates this week
- Solicitors’ retainer must expressly provide for interim statute bills (Erlam v Edmonds Marshall McMahon)
- Law Commission seeks views on 14th programme of law reform
Article summary
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Allianz Global v Barclays Bank, which concerned breach of duty, transferred loss and standing to sue, including the standing of beneficiaries under a trust arrangement; (2) Womble Bond Dickinson Trust Company v GlennTrusts about the use of section 32 of the Trustee Act 1925 to benefit initial absolute beneficiaries; (3) Ware v Ware, in which rectification was granted where there had been a mistake as to the legal, and not just fiscal, consequences of changes to a trust; (4) Mundil-Williams v Williams, in which a Will drafting error gave rise to a dispute over knowledge and approval; (5) The Court of Protection’s introduction of e-filing for deprivation of liberty cases; (6) The Stingray Trust, which concerned the interpretation of the Cayman Islands’ firewall provisions in the Trusts Act (2021 Revision), and (7) Erlam v Edmonds Marshall McMahon, which held that a solicitors’ retainer must expressly provide for interim statute bills.
