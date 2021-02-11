Private Client—removal of trustee—exercise of court’s inherent jurisdiction (Manton v Manton)

Article summary

Private Client analysis: The court invoked its inherent jurisdiction to remove a trustee from office on the application of the beneficiaries. The order was made because the proper administration of the trust and the interests of the beneficiaries had been undermined by the trustee’s breach of the fiduciary conflict rule and the acrimonious breakdown of relations that ensued between the trustee and his co-trustees. The case summarised and applied the law and provided an instance in which the court’s inherent discretion to remove a trustee from office was successfully invoked. The judgment serves as an important reminder of the implications of the fiduciary conflict rule and the extent to which it imposes restraints upon a trustee’s freedom of action to carry out work for a business which competes with a business in which the trust has an interest. Written by John Brennan, barrister, at St Philips Chambers. or to read the full analysis.