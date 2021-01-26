Private Client—Brexit considerations

Article summary

Private Client analysis: On 24 December 2020, seven days before the end of the Brexit transition period at 11pm on 31 December 2020 (IP completion day), it was announced by the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, the UK and EU had negotiated a deal. Angharad Lynn, senior associate at Veale Wasbrough Vizards LLP, considers the impact of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) upon private client law in the UK. or to read the full analysis.