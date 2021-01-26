- Private Client—Brexit considerations
- What are the key issues for your clients now that the implementation period has ended?
- What will Brexit mean for trusts?
- What impact will Brexit have on estate planning for clients who have property in the EU?
- How likely do you think it is that current inheritance tax exemptions for EU charities, business property/assets and agricultural property will be retained?
- Charities
- Business property and Agricultural property
- What are the main points Private Client lawyers should be aware of in respect of the provision of legal and trust administration services in the EU?
- Is it likely that the UK could become an offshore centre in the future?
Article summary
Private Client analysis: On 24 December 2020, seven days before the end of the Brexit transition period at 11pm on 31 December 2020 (IP completion day), it was announced by the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, the UK and EU had negotiated a deal. Angharad Lynn, senior associate at Veale Wasbrough Vizards LLP, considers the impact of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) upon private client law in the UK.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.