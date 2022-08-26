LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Private banker wins early battle in whistleblowing claim

Published on: 26 August 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360: A former executive at a professional services firm temporarily won her job back on 17 August 2022 at an early hearing in her case claiming she was unfairly fired from her job after whistleblowing to The Pensions Regulator (TPR). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

