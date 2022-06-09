LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Home / EU Law / Data protection and cyber security / International transfers

Legal News

Privacy Shield companies meet most requirements of expanded APEC data-transfer pact, US official says

Published on: 09 June 2022
Published by: MLex
Article summary

MLex: Companies that took part in the now-defunct EU-US Privacy Shield data-transfer mechanism already meet most requirements of a soon-to-be-expanded multilateral pact originating in the Asia-Pacific region, a senior US official has said. There is ‘substantial overlap’ with APEC's Cross-Border Privacy Rules (CBPR), Shannon Coe, the director of global data policy at the US International Trade Administration, said at The Global Cross Border Privacy Rules Forum event, held online on 7 June 2022. The comments came following an announced plan to establish CBPR as a global mechanism—something representatives from both the EU and UK have said they are interested in exploring. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

