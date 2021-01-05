Sign-in Help
Prisoners (Disclosure of Information About Victims) Act 2020—an analysis

Published on: 05 January 2021
  • Background to the Act
  • How will the Act operate in practice?
  • What are the limitations and restrictions on the provisions being applied?
  • How does this fit in with the government’s Victims Strategy (its stated policy agenda, the victims of crime)?

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: Abigail Bright of Doughty Street Chambers examines the background of the Prisoners (Disclosure of Information About Victims) Act 2020 (P(DIAV)A 2020), otherwise known as Helen’s Law, and considers how it will operate in practice, the limitations and restrictions on the provisions being applied and assesses how it fits in with the government’s Victims Strategy. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

