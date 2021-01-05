Prisoners (Disclosure of Information About Victims) Act 2020—an analysis

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: Abigail Bright of Doughty Street Chambers examines the background of the Prisoners (Disclosure of Information About Victims) Act 2020 (P(DIAV)A 2020), otherwise known as Helen’s Law, and considers how it will operate in practice, the limitations and restrictions on the provisions being applied and assesses how it fits in with the government’s Victims Strategy. or to read the full analysis.