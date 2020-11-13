Principle of open justice v anonymity—a delicate balancing exercise (XXX v Camden London Borough Council)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: Anonymity shall be granted if necessary to secure the proper administration of justice and in order to protect the interests of that party or witness, the determination of which requires the court to have regard to the relevant principles set out in the authorities and the balancing exercise of the relevant interests under CPR 39.2, the Court of Appeal so held in dismissing the appellant’s appeals against the refusal to make orders anonymising her name and redacting certain details from published judgments in judicial review proceedings against the respondent Camden London Borough Council (‘Camden Council’). Written by Sandip Patel QC FCIArb, managing partner at Aliant, London. or to read the full analysis.