- Pricing strategies—when are promotions misleading?
- Original news
- What are the most important points about the law behind this?
- How do Trading Standards operate?
- Is it common for retailers to come up against Trading Standards?
- How is the level of fine determined, and what other sanctions could there be?
- Who can report retailers to Trading Standards?
- What can lawyers do to help manage the relationship between a business and Trading Standards?
Article summary
Commercial analysis: What happens when consumers are influenced by misleading promotional pricing? Stephanie Roe, a solicitor at Corker Binning, advises lawyers acting for retailers, big or small, to ensure that their clients are up to date with the law and that regular training is provided to employees.
