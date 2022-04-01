LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Presidential Road Map for Employment Tribunals from April 2022 to March 2023

Published on: 01 April 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What is the relevant background?
  • What does the Road Map for 2022–23 say?
  • Concerns
  • Positives for 2021–22
  • HMCTS reform
  • Video hearings
  • The default position for hearings in 2022–23

Employment analysis: The Presidents of the Employment Tribunals in England and Wales, Barry Clarke, and in Scotland, Shona Simon, have issued a road map for employment tribunals in the 2022–23 financial year. It states that, subject to regional variations and to applications made in individual cases for a judicial decision on the format the hearing should take, the default position for the listing of hearings in 2022–23 will be that: (1) certain preliminary hearings, and applications for interim relief, reconsideration or costs/expenses will continue to default to video (and that is likely to become permanent), (2) judicial mediations will continue to default to video (but will be monitored to see whether that should become permanent), (3) final hearings of short track claims will, for the time being, continue to default to video (unless there is significant disputed evidence), (4) it is hoped that final hearings of standard track claims will return in greater numbers to being in-person, and (5) it is a 'firm wish' that final hearings of open track claims will default to in-person.

