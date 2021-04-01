Presidential road map for employment tribunals from April 2021 to March 2022

Article summary

Employment analysis: A 'road map', which provides details of the listing and methods of conduct of employment tribunal hearings from 1 April 2021 to 31 March 2022, has been issued by the Presidents of the Employment Tribunals of England and Wales (Judge Barry Clarke) and of Scotland (Judge Shona Simon). It provides that: (1) video hearings will continue to be used (and in some instances will be the default position) in order to reduce the outstanding case load which is likely to last for at least the next two years, (2) legal officers will start work in mid-April, determining all matters that fall within their delegated powers (that were previously carried out by employment judges), (3) also in April a 'virtual' employment tribunal region will be launched handling cases from any region (but in particular London and the South East in order to reduce the backlog), (4) in the Spring there will be an exercise as a result of which judges from other courts and tribunals may act as employment judges in England and Wales, and (5) later there will be cross-deployment of the employment tribunal judiciary between Scotland and England and Wales.