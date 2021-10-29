- President issues report on transparency in the family courts
- What is the background to the report?
- What are the key considerations?
- What are the key recommendations?
- What are the next steps?
Article summary
Family analysis: The President of the Family Division, Sir Andrew McFarlane, has issued his long-awaited report on transparency in the family courts, following a review and the appointment of a Transparency Review Panel. The report includes a series of recommendations, including, as a first step, the establishment of a Transparency Implementation Group and a consultation on the details of the President’s proposals.
