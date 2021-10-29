LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Family / Private children / Evidence and procedure

Legal News

President issues report on transparency in the family courts

Published on: 29 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • President issues report on transparency in the family courts
  • What is the background to the report?
  • What are the key considerations?
  • What are the key recommendations?
  • What are the next steps?

Article summary

Family analysis: The President of the Family Division, Sir Andrew McFarlane, has issued his long-awaited report on transparency in the family courts, following a review and the appointment of a Transparency Review Panel. The report includes a series of recommendations, including, as a first step, the establishment of a Transparency Implementation Group and a consultation on the details of the President’s proposals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedings

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedings

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedingsHow to identify hearsayThe definition of hearsay is contained in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003). It comprises of four essential elements.There must be:•a statement•made out of court•relied on for the truth of the matter stated,

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocolWhen considering whether and how to bring a claim for judicial review, the first step is to consider whether judicial review is be an appropriate means of addressing the issues raised by the case at hand. For further guidance, see Practice Note:

Common law offence of false imprisonment

Common law offence of false imprisonment

Common law offence of false imprisonmentThe offence of false imprisonmentFalse imprisonment is a common law offence but it is more common as a civil action in tort (see Practice Note: False imprisonment).It is triable only on indictment. It may be classified in class 2A, 2B or 3 in accordance with

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tortThis Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers'

Related documents:

4 News
View More
5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More