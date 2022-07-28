President issues a (short) View from the President’s Chambers

Family analysis: The President of the Family Division, Sir Andrew McFarlane, has issued a shortened view from the President’s Chambers, ahead of a fuller view to be published in the Autumn, to acknowledge the continued contribution of everyone working in the Family Court and also to raise awareness of the introduction of important provisions as a result of implementation of the Domestic Abuse Act 2021 (DAA 2021).
