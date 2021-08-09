menu-search
Legal News

Prescription—when does the prescriptive period commence? (WPH v Young & Gault)

Published on: 09 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Prescription—when does the prescriptive period commence? (WPH v Young & Gault)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • The facts
  • Sheriff Court decision
  • Inner House Appeal
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Construction analysis: The Inner House of the Court of Session provided guidance on the operation of prescription in Scots law in a claim based on allegedly negligent architectural services. The court confirmed that, where a pursuer has suffered loss in the form of wasted expenditure as a result of a defender's breach, the prescriptive period applying to its claim against the defender begins when that expenditure is incurred, even if it could not have known until later that the expenditure would amount to loss.

