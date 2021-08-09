Prescription—when does the prescriptive period commence? (WPH v Young & Gault)

Article summary

Construction analysis: The Inner House of the Court of Session provided guidance on the operation of prescription in Scots law in a claim based on allegedly negligent architectural services. The court confirmed that, where a pursuer has suffered loss in the form of wasted expenditure as a result of a defender’s breach, the prescriptive period applying to its claim against the defender begins when that expenditure is incurred, even if it could not have known until later that the expenditure would amount to loss. or to read the full analysis.