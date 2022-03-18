- Preparing for the UPC
- Timeline
- Sunrise period
- Opt-outs
- When can an opt-out be filed?
- How long will the opt-out be effective?
- What if no opt-out is filed?
- Who can file the opt-out?
- UPC
- What can be done now to prepare for the UPC?
Article summary
IP analysis: After several false-starts, the biggest change in the European patent landscape, namely the introduction of a Unitary Patent (UP) and launch of the Unified Patent Court (UPC), is looking like a real possibility for 2022. In this article, Rachel Bateman, partner and patent attorney at D Young & Co, discusses several of the key aspects of the new system and provides some suggestions of the actions that patent owners should be taking over the next few months.
