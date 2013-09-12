Sign-in Help
Preparing for the new Waste Electrical and Electronic Regulations

Published on: 12 September 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
  • What do the responses to the consultation tell us about the industry’s view of the government’s strategy on WEEE?
  • What do the responses in relation to the individual producer responsibility (IPR) tell us about the possible shape of IPR in the future?
  • What would be the effect of the introduction of a compliance fee?
  • How is the waste industry coping with the challenges of the recast WEEE Directive
  • What are the commercial implications of the proposals?
  • What can the various participants in the waste sector do to prepare for change?

Environment analysis: How welcome are the proposed Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment Recast Directive and changes to the UK Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) system? Eluned Watson of Pinsent Mason comments on the industry’s wide-ranging views on the proposals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

