Preparing for no fault divorce

Published on: 22 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Preparing for no fault divorce
  • What are the key changes made by DDSA 2020?
  • No-fault divorce
  • Disputed cases
  • Terminology
  • Joint applications
  • New minimum time frame
  • Jurisdiction
  • What are the procedural changes?
  • How is an application for costs made under DDSA 2020?
    • More...

Article summary

Family analysis: The provisions of the Divorce, Dissolution and Separation Act 2020 (DDSA 2020) finally come into effect on 6 April 2022 after a long journey through Parliament. The changes have been long-awaited by family lawyers, but how will they work in practice and what do practitioners need to be aware of?

