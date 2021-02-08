- Preparation for US environmental scrutiny as Trump policies are rolled back
- Preparing for increased enforcement from a full range of administrative agencies
- Engaging with environmental justice communities and addressing their concerns
- Practical steps that industry can take now to mitigate enforcement risks
- Conducting environmental audits or updating existing audits
- Re-evaluating and improving employee training
- Accelerating permitting or other pre-enforcement solutions
Article summary
Law360, Expert analysis: Given the US Department of Justice’s (DOJ’s) rollback of Trump policies seen as impediments to environmental enforcement, and the Biden administration’s intent to increase enforcement efforts, industrial actors should invest now in compliance, say Jeffrey Corey and Michael Zody at Parsons Behle.
